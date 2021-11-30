11/30/2021 at 12:45 CET

.

Alexander White Tomorrow he will begin his fifth consecutive term as president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), a body he has directed since 2005, and he will do so as the only candidate as in his three previous re-elections since he only had a rival in his first election in the figure of Mercedes coghen.

In the one four years ago, after the Rio 2016 Games, he announced that this would be the last time he would run for the position, but last May, at the body’s Assembly, he revealed his change of mind. “If I have your support I will be immensely happy. If I don’t have him, I have been immensely happy here.”

Those words were pronounced after speaking with several of the assembly members and several leaders of projects that caused this change before the Tokyo Games, where Spain repeated the number of medals -17, with fewer golds because now there have been 3 and then there were 7 – but with 42 diplomas that allow you to dream of a better result in three years in Paris.

Before, in just two months, the Beijing Winter Games will arrive, in which the dream is to improve the two PyeongChang 2018 bronzes achieved by the Madrid native Javier Fernandez in figure skating and ceutí Regino Hernandez, in snowboard boardercross.

Tomorrow’s election opens a new Olympic cycle with Beijing and Paris in the short and medium term and with the prospect of a new winter Olympic bid in the Pyrenees, which joins certain signs of interest once again shown by Madrid.

The recent 30-year prison sentence of the former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), Carlos Arthur Nuzman, accused of having paid bribes in the election in which Rio de Janeiro won the 2016 Games against Madrid may have some weight in a decision yet to be made in the capital.

But tomorrow will also close a cycle inevitably conditioned by the pandemic, during which the COE worked to support athletes in the distance when the Tokyo Games had to be postponed and find ways to not stop exercising and competing in the safest way .

A time in which the COE has also worked to enhance the social value of the sport that its president defends. A year ago it received the Certificate of Sustainable Sports Entity aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations, which made it the first Olympic committee in the world and the first Spanish sports entity to receive it. The result of this is the creation of the sustainability seal that is awarded to competitions in accordance with these principles.

Another innovative initiative has named a sports center in Getafe (Madrid) after its president. The center Away White It is the first sports center for refugees in the world with which they want to promote their personal development and facilitate their integration into society through sport, framed in the specific program of the IOC when it created a refugee team for Rio in which the COE collaborated .

Financial health is another of its guarantees. According to the latest data made public, the deficit forecast for this year of 1,071,611 euros does not worry since since 2016 it has a surplus of more than two million that will cover it. In 2022 it will receive 3.31 million euros from the general state budget.