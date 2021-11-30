11/29/2021

On at 22:42 CET

The 2021 Golden Ball (65th edition) was colored Barça on the day that the Barcelona club celebrated its 122 years of history and was represented by the president Joan Laporta and the sports vice president Rafael Yuste. The winners in the men’s and women’s categories, as well as the winner of the Kopa award for the best under-21 player, rounded off an unforgettable exercise. Leo Messi (since the summer in the ranks of PSG), Alexia Putellas and Pedri González they were chosen by ‘France Football’ as the best in their respective categories.

Glamor, after a year ‘parked’ by the Covid-19 health crisis, returned to the Chatelet Theater in Paris. The soccer stars of the moment, male and female, paraded down the red carpet, wearing elegant suits and dresses and, in some cases, accompanied by their partners and children. The football party, hosted by French journalist Sandy Heribert and ex-footballer Didier Drogba, distilled refinement and distinction, both for the stage and for the stars present in the room, and for the surprises, such as the presence of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, Alpine drivers, who took the trophies in a sports car.

Confirmation

Rumors always pointed in the direction of Messi, Alexia and Pedri as candidates for the awards. And although his appointment was expected, it was long celebrated by the protagonists and by FC Barcelona, ​​especially the victories of Alexia and Pedri. Also that of Messi, who for technical purposes, of the seven Ballon d’Or that he has accumulated – a record – six and a half were Barça.

Historical! This is how Alexia Putellas collected the 2021 Women’s Golden Ball | @francefootball

Messi’s triumph was sung despite the great season also made by Robert Lewandowski, Polish striker for Bayern Munich, who took home the ‘Forward of the Year’ award. The Cup won with Barça and the Pichichi de la Liga, as well as the Copa América won with Argentina, were sufficient endorsement for the Rosario.

Alexia’s victory also had a very solid foundation: the treble achieved with the women’s FC Barcelona: League, Cup and Champions. Also for her exquisite and effective football, as well as for her impeccable behavior on the playing fields, always supportive, respectful and with a lot of fair play. The triumph moved the winner, her mother and sister. The award was dedicated, especially, to his father, now deceased.

Likewise, Pedri – the first winner of the night – had well-founded hopes of being chosen for his explosion in his first year in the elite and maintaining a regularity that led him to the absolute Spanish team to play the Eurocup and the Olympics to play the JJ.OO. from Tokyo. In both tournaments he was crowned runner-up. The canary, despite being also nominated for the Ballon d’Or, had no option whatsoever against the ‘sacred cows’ of football, hence his twenty-fourth position, among Harry kane (23º) and Phil Foden (25º).

Pedri’s speech after winning the 2021 Kopa Trophy | @FCBarcelona_es

It was not the Blaugrana triplet of 2010, in which Messi, Xavi and Iniesta agreed and the person in charge of naming the champion was Pep Guardiola, but it will also go down in history for crowning, for the first time, a female FC Barcelona player: Alexia putellas, the great captain.