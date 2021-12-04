12/04/2021 at 10:42 CET

.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that they have fired their general manager and president of basketball operations, Neil olshey, for not respecting the franchise’s code of conduct for the work environment.

The dismissal of Olshey It comes after an investigation that has lasted almost a month.

The Yahoo Sports website said at the beginning of November that the then general manager of the Blazers was being investigated for having created a toxic and hostile work environment in which intimidation and workplace harassment abounded.

“We Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities, and the world in which we live and play,” the franchisee posted in a statement announcing its termination.

The team noted that Olshey violated the code of conduct of the franchise and clarified that they will not give details of the results of their investigations out of respect for those who have collaborated in the investigation.

Joe Cronin He will be the Blazers’ interim general manager until they find someone to take care of it permanently.

Olshey He came to the Blazers in 2012 from the Los Angeles Clippers and, under his watch, the Portland team has played the playoffs for the past eight years, a playoff qualifying streak that is the longest in the NBA today.

With Damian Lillard as a sports reference on the track, the Blazers he designed Olshey achieved their best result in the 2018-2019 season when they lost in the Western Conference final to the Golden State Warriors.

Right now, the Blazers he trains Chauncey billups they are eighth in the Western Conference with a balance of 11 wins and 12 losses.