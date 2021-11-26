

The Weeknd won the ‘Male Artist of the Year’ award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Photo: Kevin Winter / .

The Weeknd continues to prove that he is one of the best pop artists of the moment with his consecrating accolades. The Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, He revolutionized all digital platforms with ‘Blinding Lights’, his musical theme that was released in November 2019 and which belongs to his fourth studio album ‘After Hours’.

The great positioning that this hit had on all digital platforms made it worthy of an outstanding milestone. As announced by the Billboard account on its social networks, ‘Blinding Lights’ took first place on the Hot 100 list of the best songs of all time, this track being the second single from his previously mentioned fourth album project ‘After Hours’.

Subsequently, The Weeknd’s song ‘Blinding Lights’ ousted the 1970s classic ‘The Twist’, which was performed by Chubby Checker and said song managed to stay in the first place since 2008. Without a doubt, the great influence that Abel Tesfaye has with his melodies is simply fascinating and unquestionable.

After being credited with this worthy milestone by Billboard, The Weeknd expressed the following to the American magazine: “I have always been playing with the sounds of the 80s. Before it was much more subtle, but I always wanted to fully immerse myself in he. And ten years later, I think I’ve earned it“Abel Tesfaye commented to Billboard.

It should be noted that this is not the first record that ‘Blinding Lights’ has obtained since its launch in 2019. It was recently announced that the song exceeded the figure of 2.5 billion views in Spotify, and also, both the official video of the song and the audio they exceeded 611 million and 519 million views on YouTube.

These are the top 10 Billboard songs of all time:

‘Blinding Lights’ – The Weeknd’The Twist ‘- Chubby Checker’Smooth’ – Santana ft Rob Thomas’Mack the knife ‘- Bobby Darin’Uptown Funk!’ – Mark Ronson with Bruno Mars’How Do I Live ‘- LeAnn Rimes’Party Rock Anthem’ – LMFAO with Lauren Nemmett and Goonrock’I Gotta Feeling ‘- The Black Eyed Peas’Macarena’ (Bayside Boys Remix) – Los Del Río ‘ Shape Of You ‘- Ed Sheeran

Keep reading: