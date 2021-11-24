True to her custom, the singer Ana Bárbara never tires of surprising her more than two million followers on Instagram, whom she always pampers with her most sensual looks.

At 50 years of age and mother of three children, the star maintains an enviable figure, because her discipline in exercise and when eating because the results come at a glance.

In addition to her great talent as a singer, Ana Bárbara has proven to be a true fashionista, as she has always been known for wearing incredible outfits in each of her productions and projects.

And it is that night after night, the interpreter of hits such as: “Bandido”, “Loca” and “Lo Busque”, is seen in tiny and stunning garments that highlight her incredible figure.

The singer adds some sparkle to each of her garments. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

However, there is a pattern in each of her sexy outfits, as the sparkles have become the protagonist in each garment she decides to wear.

From long dresses, crop tops, blazers, and shoes, each of the garments are as brilliant as Ana Bárbara’s talent.

“Shine, Shine”

It should be noted that the singer has always placed herself in the latest trends of each season, and the glitters are what are placed as the protagonists of the end of the year.

On these December dates the lights and glitters are characteristic of this cold season so they become the ideal look for any occasion, from Christmas dinner, New Year’s Eve or posadas.

The glitters can be an option this end of the year. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

If you were to have a formal party, a sparkly dress is ideal, and what better option than the one Ana Bárbara shared a couple of days ago on her Instagram account, an image that exceeded 20 likes from her followers.

The singer opted for a fiusha-colored ball gown with a slit at the leg and a deep “V” neckline, while her hair was left loose and at the back.

If you don’t like strong colors like fuchsia, the star also appeared with a tight nude model and likewise with a “V” neckline with her long hair on the side.

Pink is ideal for any ballroom event. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

If it were to be treated at a somewhat more informal dinner, like a posada, a short dress with wide straps is the ideal, and the perfect touch is how the Mexican interpreter used it, with long black boots full of shine.

Boots are the ideal complement to any look. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

If you are cold and want to wear a garment with sleeves and look just as sexy as Ana Bárbara, bet on a short dress in shiny green with a “V” neckline and matching platform shoes.

Greens and sparkles, the ideal Christmas accessories. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

But if you are one of those women who prefer pants, do not worry, Ana Bárbara has also surprised with sexy glitter crop tops that combine perfectly with shiny pants and boots and dazzle in every place.

Glitter crop tops are ideal for a family lunch or dinner. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

Shiny transparencies can also be a very good option at this time of year, as the singer wears it together with a black bodysuit, collected hair and shoes with a gold appliqué.

The star is not afraid to show her figure in sexy clothes. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

