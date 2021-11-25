Players will be able to experience a glorious all-new rodent story in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

King Redgi, the savior of the rat kingdom, embarks on a deadly new RPG adventure in this major expansion of Tails of Iron: “Bloody Whiskers”. Now available as part of a free patch For those who already own this critically acclaimed game, at PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The free expansion features a new line of post-game missions, two additional difficulty modes, five new bosses, a selection of special armor and weapons, and a secret that is perhaps best left behind … as shown in the latest action-packed trailer to continuation.

You can see the trailer of the announcement in the following LINK.

With the tyrannical Greenwart, now defeated, the vast lands of King Redgi echo with celebrations. But the newly crowned savior isn’t free to rest easy on his throne just yet. As decreed by an ancient Rat tradition, the new King must prove himself… in a test of mortal combat.

Join Redgi in his fight to defeat the most deadly warriors in the entire country to claim the key to the old King’s room and uncover the heinous secret that lurks within. This means that players will eventually gain access to the infamous “closed door”; something that has generated a lot of speculation and intrigue within the gaming community.

The new and aptly named “Bloody Whiskers” difficulty mode pumps out a double dose of bug juice into Tails of Iron, making it a much more difficult experience, designed only for those with the greatest iron will. For those looking for a safer passage through the story, the much less brutal “Fairy Tail” mode is now also available, allowing players to immerse themselves in the rich narrative and a lovingly hand-drawn world.

Tails of Iron “Bloody Whiskers” DLC includes: Free download on all platforms for players who already own Tails of Iron. Expansion of the main quest chain. Five new dramatic gruesome boss fights. Five new outfits (includes previously available Halloween skins) Five new weapon skins (includes previously available Halloween weapon skins) Two beautiful new rooms to explore, including the mysterious and previously closed Halls of the King. Two new difficulty modes: “Bloody Whiskers” – Hard Mode (not suitable for people with weak mustaches) “Fairy Tail”: Easy Mode (for players who want to experience the story safely)