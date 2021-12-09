Mike McGlone, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, assures that 2022 will be bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). We all hope that he is right.

The key question facing Bitcoin near the start of 2022 is whether it is peaking or just a consolidating bull market. We believe that it is the last ”.

Specifically, according to Mike McGlone, the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have already undergone energetic corrections, by 2022 may give them a relative advantage over the stock market. Whereas general stocks have not had a 10% correction since the 2020 fading.

Incidentally, Mike McGlone believes that the economic fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic, specifically related to central bank money printing, could also contribute to rising cryptocurrency prices, especially considering that BTC and ETH are in limited supply. .

In this regard, Jerome Powell, the president of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), recently hinted that the central bank may end the stimulus measures earlier than planned.

Mike McGlone, set his forecast for 2022. In particular, he predicted that the United States will fully embrace cryptocurrencies next year. After the last repression of China.

In fact, proper regulation also has the potential to be a good thing. Since it would provide higher levels of certainty to companies in the sector.

What could stumble the three advancing musketeers, Bitcoin, Ethereum and crypto dollars, may be the deepest question for 2022. But we expect wider adoption to prevail and overcome most fluctuations, such as the correction. close to 50% of 2021 ».

Mike McGlone in particular agrees with other analysts. Indeed, Bitcoin has great potential for expansion and can increase its price exponentially.

“A tightening of monetary policy could cause a sharp setback on Wall Street. But this could create a win-win situation for Bitcoin. ‘

In general, Mike McGlone believes that it is a matter of time before Bitcoin reaches six figures. And it all comes down to the simple economic principle of increasing demand against decreasing supply.

Referring to Ethereum, McGlone said: “Ethereum has gained depth and dominance. Success stimulates competition and there are many potential Ethereum killers, but we see it defending itself against challenges to its leadership.

The number of naysayers is dropping

Speaking to the CoinMarketRecap podcast, McGlone expressed that the number of critics of cryptocurrencies is rapidly declining.

“Past performance is not an indicator of future results, but when a new asset class outperforms the headlines, naysayers have no choice but to rally. We see this process playing a major role in 2022 ”.

By way of closing, according to Bloomberg, for next year, Bitcoin (BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are poised to remain on top of the ecosystem.

So while 2021 has been a great year, could 2022 turn out even better for Bitcoin and Ethereum? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Michael Saylor: “Bitcoin is digital energy that is strong, true, pure and timeless.”

