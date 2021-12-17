The already announced next DC tape, Blue beetle it will be released in theaters instead of HBO Max as originally planned. Now that the film will no longer be exclusive to the platform, its arrival was scheduled for fall 2023, shortly after the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods which is scheduled for June of the same year. Blue beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and starring the star of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai – 100%, Xolo Maridueña, as Jaime Reyes, a young man who discovers an alien beetle that attaches itself to his body.

You may also like: Stephen Colbert convinces Henry Cavill to add the red boxer shorts to the Superman suit

Before making the decision to carry out Blue beetle To the big screen, the project did not have a defined launch date in HBO Max, now, thanks to the change of plans and its relocation in the Warner Bros. film list, it already has one and it is August 18, 2023 . Blue beetle is now part of this extensive list of DC projects that will hit theaters and HBO Max in the future. Some films that will have their premiere on the platform will be Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, and Black canarystarring Jurnee Smollett-Bell reprising her role as Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%.

This is in addition to a bevy of TV shows like Peacemaker, Constantine, Justice League Dark, Zatanna, Madam x and a show that will feature Val-Zod. So far, all DC HBO Max series except Peacemaker and Val-Zod, point to a connected universe of Justice League Dark by JJ Abrams, director recognized for films like The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece – 94%, Star Trek – 95%, Super 8 – 82%, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and Spielberg – 93%.

Do not miss: Learn, Rowling: Lynda Carter calls for using fame to promote respect for trans people

During the 2021 edition of DC Fandome, fans were able to see for the first time a piece of concept art from Blue beetle. It showed the superhero crouching down as blue electrical energy radiated next to him. So far it is the only reference we have of what will be seen in the feature film, hopefully more of them will be released soon and even a trailer. The actor chosen to give life to Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, Xolo Maridueña, was interviewed on the red carpet of The Suicide Squad – 91%, where they confirmed reports that they had landed the role of Blue beetle. The young actor said the following:

The only thing I have in mind now is the fact that he is Latino. I am proud to be part of this project with Angel, someone like him. I think it’s very important and I don’t want to stay in the gallery for long, but the performance is very important. It is a great opportunity, and I am not going to take it lightly, we are about to make a spectacular film.

Jaime Reyes is the third character to assume the name and mantle of Blue Beetle, however he is a very different individual from his predecessors. The original Blue Beetle, Dan Garret, was introduced in 1939, he was a Fox Comics police officer who fought crime with superpowers obtained from ingesting vitamin 2X. A revamped version of this same character, archaeologist Dan Garrett, introduced in 1964 by Charlton Comics, extracted mystical abilities from an ancient Egyptian scarab. In 1966, Garret’s student Ted Kord arrived who continued his legacy of fighting crime in disguise, even though he had no superpowers. His comic was published by Charlton Comics and then DC.

In case you missed it: Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most talked about on Twitter of the year

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');