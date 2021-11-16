The Toronto Blue Jays have re-signed right-handed pitcher Jose Berrios to a massive extension.

After missing out on the postseason a year ago, the Toronto Blue Jays are not messing around this offseason, as they have given right-handed starter Jose Berrios a massive extension.

The two-time AL All-Star with the Minnesota Twins has garnered a seven-year deal worth $ 131 million to stick with the Blue Jays. Berrios will turn 28-years-old in the early part of the 2022 MLB season. He was dealt over from Minnesota mid-season, going 12-9 in a league-high 32 starts last year. Clearly, the Blue Jays value him as a top-end starter in their rotation for the next decade.

Jose Berrios contract details

His new deal with Toronto reportedly has an opt-out after the fifth season, a limited no-trade clause and a few escalators as contract incentives.

Berrios seven-year, $ 131M deal with Blue Jays includes opt-out after fifth year, escalators and limited no-trade protection, source tells @TheAthletic. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 16, 2021

Those escalators can take his $ 131 million deal with the Blue Jays up to an additional $ 10 million. When it comes to his limited no-trade clause, there are eight teams on the list that Berrios can turn down with his new deal.

Berrios can opt out after year 5 of 7-year, $ 131M Jays deal, has escalators that can take it up by $ 10M and has 8-team no-trade list @Ken_Rosenthal on it – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2021

And what should have Blue Jays fans excited is that they are not done with offseason moves.

They are expected to continue to upgrade their rotation. This includes re-upping with two of their own in Robbie Ray and Steven Matz, as well as potentially signing Kevin Gausman away from the San Francisco Giants.

Even after the José Berríos extension, the #BlueJays are working diligently to upgrade their rotation. They continue to talk with their own free agents – Ray and Matz – as well as Kevin Gausman, among others. They’ve also spoken with the #Marlins on their starters. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2021

Jose Berrios signs lucrative contract extension with Toronto Blue Jays

Though Toronto was the odd team out in the tight AL East race last year, the Blue Jays are absolutely in the mix to clinch a postseason berth in 2022. They are one of those teams that are on the rise and it would not be shocking if they go on a deep postseason run, should they qualify. The Blue Jays are at that stage of their competitive life cycle where they owe it to their fans to go for it.

With a young core centered around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounding into form and a front office willing to take big swings such as signing George Springer last offseason and paying Berrios the big bucks after trading for him, Toronto has no excuse not to push for the postseason . While the AL has more than half of its teams vying for a playoff berth, the Blue Jays should get one of them.

Toronto being this aggressive this early in the offseason is a good sign they believe in themselves.