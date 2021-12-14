The Toronto Blue Jays are still not lucky enough to start the season with a stable and healthy closer in the MLB. In 2021 they signed Kirby Yates and he couldn’t start an inning when he underwent his second Tommy John in the majors.

After Yates’ injury, then reliever Jordan Romano earned the closer spot for the Blue team.

However, he had to undergo surgery on one knee and will miss at least the first two months of the 2022 MLB season.

Jordan ROmano numbers in 2021

7-1, 2.14 ERA, 63 innings, 85 strikeouts and 23 saves in his first season with that responsibility….

“It was my left knee and that’s huge because it’s my landing knee and that’s where you get a lot of your speed to be able to stop your body,” Romano said. “It is really important. We worked hard to make it stable enough to be used for the rest of the season. “

“Two weeks after the offseason I had an MRI that showed the tear and we went to Cleveland and we had surgery, we cleaned it up,” Romano said. “Now we have six weeks to go and it feels like a new knee.

“It’s going to be nice to go out and not have to worry about it.”

“Every release. Every pitch I watch, ”Romano said when asked how often he checks the radar during a game. “Because if I see a 94 up there, I feel like I have to stop at the next one.

“I think any pitcher who tells you he’s not (checking the readings), I think he’s lying. I am a pitcher. I am a reliever. I like to throw hard. “

Romano feels he will be even stronger in 2022. 28-year-old Markham, Ontario. The native first disclosed the injury publicly when we found him at his winter training base north of Tampa.

After being limited in what he could do in terms of training during the final two months of the 2021 season, Romano hopes to harness more power next season (as long as he gets underway pending the MLB shutdown).

“What I really wanted to do was stay healthy for the most part: contribute, throw a lot of innings, a lot of high-leverage innings. I feel like I did that for the most part.

“During the last year with training and physical therapy, I have been doing much more of that than in previous years, taking better care of my body. Even at the end of the year and with my knee, the body belt was strong and my arm still felt great. I felt like I could move on. “

