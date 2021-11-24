

Blue Origin has everything ready for your next trip to space, on December 9th.

Photo: Blue Origin / Courtesy

Blue Origin is already preparing mission number 19 for New Shepard, in which it is confirmed that two honorary guests will travel: Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, along with four paid ticketed customers.

The trip is scheduled to launch on December 9 and will be the first to take six astronauts into space.

NS-19 crew.

Top left to right: Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick; Bottom: Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan.

This is New Shepard’s third human flight this year., the sixth for the program in 2021 and the 19th of its history.

Blue Origin points out that this journey is marked by the company’s vision, which is to preserve the planet, since humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move Earth-stressing industries into space.

Jeff Bezos’ company assures that it is working on that, by developing partially and fully reusable launch vehicles that are safe, low cost and meet the needs of all civil, commercial and defense customers.

This time the crew is led by the honorary guests: Michael Strahan, co-host of Good Morning America, and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly into space.

The four customers with paid ticket They include Dylan Taylor, a space industry executive and philanthropist; Evan Dick, investor; Lane Bessel, founder of Bess Ventures; and his son Cameron Bess.

It is important to note that Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first pair of parents and children to fly into space.

The company pointed out that on board the NS-19 there will be a postcard of each astronaut flown on behalf of the Blue Origin foundation, “Club for the Future”, whose mission is to help future generations pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

The Club’s Postcards into Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin rockets.

Live launch coverage will take place on BlueOrigin.com in T-90 minutes and takeoff is scheduled for 9:00 am CST / 15:00 UTC from Launch Site One in West Texas.

