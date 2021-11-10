KOEI TECMO Europe and the developer Gust Studios are pleased to announce that BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light – the long-awaited sequel to BLUE REFLECTION, his beloved JRPG from 2017, is now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch ™, the PlayStation®4 entertainment system (playable on PlayStation®5 via backward compatibility), and on Windows PC via Steam®.

You can see the launch trailer in the following link.

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light continues the adventures of three students – Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo and Yuki Kinjou – who are transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as souvenirs. One day, a path appears that leads to a new land. Since the new earth surrounds the world these heroines inhabit, they will refer to it as “the heart of the world” and refer to the inexplicable new zone as “Heartscape.”

Within this area, the characters will have to find ingredients for cooking, along with materials for crafting, battle, and building special facilities within the academy. They will also discover memory fragments, and the moment Ao and her friends touch one of these enigmatic lights, the memories will gradually reignite. Collect more Memory Fragments to uncover the memories of each heroine, and at the same time get closer to unraveling the mystery of this world.

But within the Heartscape zone, danger also lurks. By fighting the creatures of this magical new land, unknown powers are unlocked that only seem to delve into the cryptic nature of the environment. As you fight the creatures that lurk in this magical new land, you will unlock unknown powers that only seem to delve into the cryptic nature of your environment. Over time, Ao and his friends will learn to use the power of mysterious rings to summon weapons, change their appearance, and become “Reflectors” prepared to repel beast attacks in a frenzied real-time combat system.

Fortunately, not everything is so dark in the land of Heartscape, as interspersed with exploration and fighting monsters, students will be able to bond and deepen their relationships by dating. The more friends some characters become, the more conversations they can have and even begin to hold hands to show these more meaningful friendships. Throughout the adventure, the new friends cooperate and fight to make their everyday lives as rich and fun as possible. As they spend each day trapped in this unknown world, the true feelings and personalities of the characters will show themselves and, as their ties deepen, they will acquire new strengths and abilities as they try to find their way back home.

To keep the adventure alive after the premiere, BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light will feature three free updates that will arrive after the game’s initial launch. The first update will be released on November 23 and will include all the new Photo Mode filters, including watercolor and shading, along with the ability to take photos of the characters in Reflector form.

On December 21, all new photo frames and idol poses will be available in Photo Mode, along with the ability to build a photo studio in the school development section, as well as the inclusion of a more difficulty mode hard called appropriately MUST DIE. MUST DIE launches students into extremely challenging battles, where enemies are not only more powerful, but also increase the likelihood that enemies will drop items. Other Photo Mode updates will also be available on January 14, 2022, including a Pixel Art filter, along with more unique poses to help add even more variety to your snapshot series.

Additionally, Gust Studios recently announced the costume collaboration between BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light and the upcoming Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. For those who own both the BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light “Summer Bikini” Advance Purchase Bonus and the Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream “Comfortable and Casual” Limited Time Bonus, they will be able to unlock the outfits to wear. in each of the games.

