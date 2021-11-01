It is a system that is postulated as a substitute for AV receivers. With 24-bit audio processing, eight audiophile drivers and 120 watts of power.

This soundbar offers an immersive acoustic experience thanks to its technology, which includes Dolby Atmos, audio with 24-bit resolution, 120 watts of power, multi-room and multi-channel sound, and a wide range of connection options. The Pulse Soundbar + audio equipment has been redesigned by Bluesound with an advanced DSP processor compatible with 3D Dolby Atmos audio. This means a wider, deeper and more enveloping acoustic scene. Capable of delivering rich, deep bass on its own, the soundbar can connect with the Pulse Sub + wireless subwoofer to create more dramatic scenes for music, movies, concerts, and video games. Just adding a pair of Pulse Flex 2i speakers as rear channels creates a full Dolby Surround experience wirelessly.

Versatility for any configuration

Pulse Soundbar + is compatible with virtually any sound source through its wide range of digital and analog, wired and wireless inputs. Connects to televisions, consoles, music streaming services, computers, and accesses music libraries via HDMI eARC, Apple AirPlay 2, two-way Bluetooth aptX HD, TOSLINK optics, RCA, USB, and proprietary BluOS Music Streaming System of Bluesound’s parent, Lenbrook.

Efficient

Engineered for total efficiency, Pulse Soundbar + features a powerful custom ARM Cortex A53 quad core chipset that processes sound eight times faster than previous generations of the brand. Coupled with two WiFi chips to prevent network latency, this state-of-the-art design delivers robust, zero-latency acoustic reproduction, even with the most demanding video game applications.

Precision control app

Pulse Soundbar + has a wide spectrum of control options to be able to enjoy Home Entertainment the way you want, and personalized for your home. New touch controls built into the front panel allow for quick and convenient play, pause and volume control. All you need is a smartphone or tablet to use BluOS wireless multi-room streaming technology, making the source of your choice sound in sync, on the speakers of your choice. In addition, you can control your home entertainment equipment by voice thanks to assistants from Apple, Amazon and Google. And also integrate it into home automation systems such as Lutron, Crestron, RTI, Elan and others.

Like all Bluesound Pulse models, the acoustic design has been developed and tested at the National Research Council of Canada by Lenbook’s team of engineers and designers.

From 999 euros

www.sound-pixel.com