The native token of the Binance exchange, BNB or Binance Coin, woke up bullish today after the momentum that Bitcoin generated to the market with its bullish resumption that positioned it at $ 63K. However, there are more aspects behind BNB that may be driving it higher; as the new proposal that was exposed and has the purpose of increasing the burning of tokens or the burning of last Monday.

At the beginning of writing, the BNB token is trading exactly $ 478 and records a profit of 2.88% in the last 24 hours, in addition to a profit in the last 7 days of 1.79% according to CoinMarketCap.

Binance wants to increase BNB burning to raise token price

On October 22, they presented a proposal in Binance that is in development, which will allow the burning of tokens through transactions; it will work in a very similar way to burning Ethereum that we talked about earlier.

BEP-95 will cause a part of the gas tariff to be burned automatically and without affecting the user’s holdings. This not only benefits the blockchain by increasing decentralization and security, but it will also positively affect the price of BNB in ​​the long run.

This will not influence in any way the burns that have been previously established in the Binance road book. Also, like the preset burnings, these will stop once the goal of having only 100 million tokens in circulation has been reached.

In addition to this, days ago, exactly on October 18, the 17th quarterly burning of Binance Coin tokens took place. This made a strong rally in the price of BNB, causing it to hit $ 500 just 2 days after the event. On the other hand, if this new protocol is approved, we may see a notable increase in the price of BNB.

Therefore, we must be attentive to the news published by the exchange.

Analysis for the next days

On a daily basis, the BNB token is on the rise, although at the moment it found resistance at $ 505. However, there is a bullish channel that remains in formation, and it is normal that during the next few days we see a correction in the price of BNB up to the support that marks the 20-period EMA and that the Fibonacci retracement shows us; which is located in the $ 460.

The fall that is estimated for this week is due to the fact that the asset was overbought; based on the RSI score that was in the 70s; in addition to having touched the resistance already mentioned.

Analysis of the price of BNB on a daily basis. Source: TradingView.

However, after this pullback the bulls should have enough strength to defend said support and reach the next resistance; which is located at $ 586.

