Bob Saget, the actor who played widowed father Danny Tanner in ‘Tres por tres’ and its sequel, ‘Fuller house’, has been found dead at the age of 65 in a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The city’s Sheriff’s Department has confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter, that they have not disclosed the cause of death, but that no signs of violence or drug use were found.

Robert Lane Saget was born on May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia and began his career as a stand-up artist at just 17 years old in New York at the open mic nights of comedy clubs as important in the city as the Improv. After finishing his studies and moving to Los Angeles, Saget hosted The Comedy Store for 7 years, where the most popular comedians of the moment such as Robin Williams, David Letterman and Richard Pryor passed through. He changed the scenes for television in 1987 and after several failed projects, srose to fame by becoming America’s kindest and most loving widower in the family comedy ‘Tres por tres’, where he played Jodie Sweetin’s father, Candace Cameron Bure and the Olsen twins, whom he raised with his brother-in-law, John Stamos, and his best friend, Dave Coulier. It aired until 1997 and Netflix rescued it with a sequel with all its protagonists except the Olsen in 2016.

In 1989 he began to present ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ and another of his most popular television roles. was the adult voice of Ted Mosby in ‘How I met Your Father’. He became a widowed father again in ‘A father in distress’ and had recurring and sporadic characters in series such as ‘Surviving Suburbia’, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Shameless’. In cinema we could see him in ‘A young couple of idiots’,’ Critical state ‘,’ Crazy camp with potato ‘,’ Killing Daniel ‘and he went behind the cameras to direct several films and documentaries, among them’ The dilemma ‘,’ Moving ‘,’ Dirty work ‘,’ Benjamin ‘or’ Movida en el Polo ‘, which he also wrote. A constant throughout his career were monologues and he never abandoned the stage or comedy.

Bonding through comedy

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.” said the Saget family in a statement to THR, “While we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought into the world.” Other colleagues by profession and ‘Forced mothers’, such as Stamos, Bure and Coulier, have also said goodbye to the actor on social networks.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. ? John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say?. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. ? Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. ? Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

