Bob Saget Serial Actor “Three times three“, or” Full House “where he played the role of David Tanner, loses his life in a mysterious way.

The news about the “American actor“Has shocked everyone, Bob Saget, lost his life at 65 and was known worldwide on screen for his memorable performances with” Michelle “, (played by Mary Mate or Ashley Olsen).

The Philadelphia native Bob saget, became one of the most familiar faces on television in the 1980s to 1990s. He was later cast in the hit ABC sitcom, “Full House.”

It was the night of last Sunday, January 9, when TMZ confirmed the departure of the host of home shows as “America´s Funniest Home Videos“between the years 89-97

Bob saget, It would be located at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, sources close to the actor would confirm.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Orlando Fire Department responded to a call around 4:00 p.m., they confirmed.

After hotel security located the dead body of the actor, who was the voice of “Ted Mosby” in the series “How I Meet Your Mother“and of whom until now the causes of his sudden loss are unknown.

We are told that he was declared dead at the scene, but the circumstances of his departure are not yet clear, the US media added.

Robert Lane Saget, known to the television world as Bob Saget, was in Florida as part of his live music and standup tour. The night before (last Saturday, January 8) he would preside over one of his last participations, he would perform a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

The actor, comedian and American television presenter, Bob Saget would be born on May 17, 1956, in Pennsylvania, United States, he was married with three children, he was performing in Florida a few hours after his departure.

Among other credits in Saget’s career, these included some recurring roles like “Entourage” where he played a wacky version of himself, comedies like “Raising Dad”, one of the penguins in “Farce of the Penguins” and star of ” Surviving Suburbia, “as well as her breakout role in” Half Baked, “among other appearances.