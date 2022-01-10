. 65-year-old comedian passed away in Orlando

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was 65 years old.

TMZ broke the news, reporting that he passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was on tour. The agency reported that he was pronounced dead at the scene, although the cause of death is still unknown.

The former host of “America’s Funniest Home Video” was a father, husband, son and brother. This is what you need to know about his family:

1. Saget has three daughters

Saget had three daughters – Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle – with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

In 2016, he told People: “They are the light of my life. I am a lucky man as my three daughters are exceptional. [Son] very high beings, very intelligent, wonderful and very bright people, very beautiful ”.

2. Saget was married to Sherri Kramer

Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. According to Bustle, they fell in love in high school.

While not much is known about his first wife, the agency reported that “Sherri Kramer Saget” was registered with the California Bar in 1981. It is currently listed as “inactive, but eligible to become active.”

3. Saget married Kelly Rizzo in 2018

Saget married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, in 2018 in Santa Monica, California, People reported. He recalled the occasion on Instagram, writing: “Okay, we went and did it. And boy are we happy ”.

Rizzo is a food and travel blogger.

4. His parents Rosalyn Saget and Benjamin Saget had the comedian in 1956

Rosalyn Saget and Benjamin Saget had the famous comedian in 1956. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In his youth, he also lived in Norfolk, Virginia and attended Norfolk Public Schools.

To5. Saget had two brothers

Saget had two brothers, Gay and Andrea. The comedian revealed to CBS that his parents lost two other children – twins Robert and Faith.

“It’s hard to make black humor out of something, which is what we always rely on, what my father instilled in me. Make people feel better at this horrible time. ”

Gay’s battle inspired him to write and direct the 1996 film, “For Hope,” starring Dana Delany. It aired on ABC. The famous comedian also served on the committee of The Scleroderma Research Foundation.

According to amomama.com, her parents lost twins Robert and Faith shortly after they were born.

