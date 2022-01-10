.

Bob Saget’s sister Gay died of scleroderma at age 47 and he died on his birthday. Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was 65 years old.

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, the organization’s website says. He also wrote and directed the film For Hope about his sister’s fight against the disease.

Saget died the day her sister would have celebrated her 75th birthday

America’s dad was also a brother. Bob Saget spoke openly & poignantly about loss. Our siblings both died at 47. Aside from his many creative gifts, he also shared this profound grief. It may seem silly, but it helped me somehow. Gay wasn’t forgotten. And Bob won’t be either ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKhvCzm235 – Teresa Strasser (@teresastrasser) January 10, 2022

Saget wrote a tribute to his sister in 2020, around his birthday, sharing a photo of him with his sister and grandmother.

“My sister Gay would have turned 73 yesterday,” he wrote on January 10, 2020. “She died when she was 47 years old of scleroderma, a disease I am part of to find a cure, as a proud #SclerodermaResearchFoundation board member. : my heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one. The other sweet lady in the photo is our grandmother, Bella Comer. We lost it to old age. I’m working on a cure for that too. “

Scleroderma, also called ridge disease, is the name for a group of rare diseases that involve hardening of the skin and connective tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic. It affects more women than men and often affects people in their 30s and 50s.

“There are many different types of scleroderma,” writes the Mayo Clinic. “In some people, scleroderma affects only the skin. But in many people, scleroderma also damages structures beyond the skin, such as blood vessels, internal organs, and the digestive tract (systemic scleroderma). The signs and symptoms vary depending on the type of scleroderma you have ”.

Saget was active in the Scleroderma Research Foundation and wrote a film about the disease

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, the organization’s website says. He was actively involved in research and raising awareness of the disease after the death of his sister.

His profile on the organization’s website lists his accomplishments as an actor, followed by a description of his job there.

“Most importantly, Bob wrote and directed the movie For Hope, which recounts his sister’s struggles with scleroderma,” the profile reads. “He joined the SRF Scleroderma Research Foundation board of directors in 2002 and has been a key figure in organizing and producing SRF’s flagship annual Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine event.”

The feature film For Hope was released in 1996 and aired on ABC.

In 1996, For Hope, a television movie directed by SRF board member Bob Saget, aired on ABC and generated national awareness of scleroderma, ”the foundation wrote in 2017.“ The film is based on the story of Saget’s sister, Gay, who passed away from complications of scleroderma. “

“A fictional story based on the real-life events of actor and comedian Bob Saget, exploring how he and his family coped with the sudden illness and death of his sister,” wrote Amazon Prime. “Hope discovered, when she was in her early 30s, that she had developed a fatal strain of the disease scleroderma. As her health deteriorated, she rekindled relationships with her family and grew closer to her parents, older brother, and teenage son. “

