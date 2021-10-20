Star wars It is one of the most important franchises in the history of cinema. Since the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% to The Mandalorian – 90%, the saga has reached millions of people, several generations and different formats. Throughout the years, the legend started by George Lucas has had excellent moments and rather complicated episodes, but the public is clear: Star wars must remain present. Of course, the new trilogy started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega, caused a lot of conflict among insiders and also created a lot of uncertainty about future projects.

While some debated whether Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, directed by Rian Johnson, was or was not an original work that positively changed the universe of Star wars and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% was or was not a great closing for this story, others found in The Mandalorian exactly what they were looking for. The series follows the most marked tradition of the saga, but also adds a lot of history and several questions that when resolved could change the way in which the original trilogy is perceived. The success of the show in Disney + promptly led the company to approve other titles and spin-offs.

The one that most surprised the public at the time was that of Boba Fett, who made an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian. Shortly after this presentation, a spin-off called The Book of Boba Fett was confirmed: however, now that projects such as Ahsoka, Landau, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte, Andor and of course, Obi-Wan KenobiIt seems that the enthusiasm for Boba Fett dropped considerably.

SlashFilm.com decided to take a poll to find out how excited fans are about Star wars for all these new titles, and the results are quite revealing. Specifically, the vote focused on which titles were the least attracted to their attention and The Book of Boba Fett came out first, followed by Rangers of The New Republic, which already suffered a significant delay after the dismissal of Gina Carano, so it is certain that its premiere date will change to give priority to other series.

The series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Ewan McGregor will return to give life to the character is one of the most anticipated by the public. It is known that Hayden Christensen will also have a new opportunity to represent Darth Vader, which has already caused a lot of excitement among the experts. This series will consist of 6 episodes and will premiere sometime in 2022, although an exact date is not yet available. But it is Ahsoka the project that fans most expect according to this survey. For Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson will remain in the leading role. Reportedly, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Bobba Fett and Rangers of the New Republic They will tell their own stories, but will eventually meet for the climax of the main plot.

The Book of Bobba Fett will be developed by Jon Favreau, the new favorite of Star wars, and Robert Rodriguez, who also filmed several episodes with Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni. Temuera Morrison will play the bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen will accompany him as Fennec Shand, mercenary and professional assassin. The series will premiere in December and will have 8 episodes.

LucasFilm He’s so hopeful of the Boba Fett spin-off that he prioritized filming dates over the third season of The Mandalorian. It is curious that now the same public that asked for the project no longer feels so enthusiastic. Many fans find that although the character is interesting, he is ultimately secondary and there is not much he can add to the overall story. Details are not yet known about how they will approach Boba Fett in their series, but it is clear that they will have to reinvent several aspects to please and convince the public.

