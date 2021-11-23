Star wars he has found a good audience and a great result with his titles for Disney +. The Mandalorian – 90% quickly won over fans, while film projects have been left wandering in strange production limbo. Of course, both the fans and the company always want more and they soon confirmed spin-off series that will bring back popular characters and actors from the saga. The Book of Boba Fett is intended to serve in part as a continuation of the story of The Mandalorianwhile offering one of his own that will follow in the footsteps of the bounty hunter.

What has really captured the attention of fans is that the series propose to return to the most basic aspects of Star wars. While various changes and revolutions have been attempted in the cinema, sometimes working and sometimes not, the shows promise to serve partly as a memory of the saga and partly as a renewal of it. Although Boba Fett is one of the favorite characters of the public, many wonder how they can focus on him in a complex way if in the original trilogy he was not one of the main ones.

The task is not easy, but Jon Favreau seems to have everything under control and will offer the balance that everyone seeks between the most classic of the tradition and creation of George Lucas, with themes and stories that can span several seasons independently. To the excitement of many, the showrunner confirmed that the series will have more references to the famous Jabba the Hutt, who appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80% and who was a criminal leader on Tatooine. We all already know how this character ends and now in this series it will be known what exactly happened to the empire that he revealed.

At the end of the second season of The Mandalorian We could see that Bib Fortuna took advantage of Jabba’s death to become a criminal leader. However, the grace did not last as long as the position is unexpectedly taken from him by Boba Fett, who assassinates him and becomes the new ruler thanks to the help of Fennec Shand, his loyal assassin.

Empire magazine spoke to Jon favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez on the first teaser that was released for the series. There, Favreau gave more details about what we can expect from the first season:

There is a power vacuum because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, of whom people were scared, and who seemed to handle everything with an iron fist. You take someone like that out of the Tatooine ecosystem, and Hutt space in general, and you have a chance to jump right into the gangster genre.

The showrunner explained that even if Boba Fett got the job that doesn’t mean the other criminals will follow him so easily and he still needs to earn their respect:

Although Boba Fett is a seasoned bounty hunter, he has no experience running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. Usually not a newcomer. He is an expert, as we see him in most areas. But in this case, you are transitioning to another position.

Robert rodriguez, who directed some episodes, added:

We will see more of his true character this season. And you will definitely see him go into “barbarian mode.”

The Book of Boba Fett will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, and will have to show fans the real reasons why the character decided to murder someone to stay in that specific position and what his future plans are if he manages to unify his people and the power you now have. Although it is not yet released, the company seems very confident with the project, so perhaps a second season will be confirmed shortly after its premiere in December.

