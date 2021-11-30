After almost a year of the release of the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, who brought us back to the well-known bounty hunter Boba Fett in his meeting with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), now it will be his turn to take the public to a galaxy far far away seeing the world from his perspective accompanying him on his journey with Fennec Shand. The spin-off was announced since 2020 and with a post-credits scene in the last episode of the series created by Jon Favreau the flag was given to begin developing that story.

During this second season the character played by Temuera Morrison, who participated in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% as Jango Fett, Boba’s father within the universe created by George Lucas; had just a couple of appearances that had an important place in the conclusion of the story. Having gone his own way, viewers will now witness the adventures and adversities he must face.

At the beginning of November The Book of Boba Fett released its first official trailer, which would be followed by a commercial released a few days ago, and now Disney Plus has shared a new trailer that you can see below. Although it is common that television spots are not so revealing – it is almost always a compilation of what has already been seen with a couple of new glimpses – this time the released teaser is full of new images that take place in just 30 seconds.

In the video, Boba’s voice is heard speaking of his return to Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt, who was one of the most recognized Hutt crime lords. Now Boba Fett wants to take the throne, but he will have to overcome some obstacles and face those who refuse to be ruled by him. The video surprises with an image of the protagonist with a kind of oxygen tank, new characters and what appears to be a battle or Fett hitting something.

You can read the synopsis that Comic Book has shared below:

The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to make their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Just as Robert Rodriguez was in charge of directing Boba’s return in The Mandalorian (Chapter 14: The tragedy), it has been confirmed that several of the episodes of this new series were in his charge. The director commented in an interview for The Nerdy Basement that the public’s reunion with this character would be even more epic than what they have already seen.

I can’t say anything about that, I vowed to keep quiet. I can tell I’m working on it and I can tell you it will blow your mind. You saw it arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, [pero] that was nothing. I can speak all I want because I know that he will deliver, I know that he will exceed.

Ming-Na Wen, for his part, he assured Comic Book that what would be experienced in this series would be very different from Pascal’s series, starting with the fact that Mando was a lonely man who only sought to protect Grogu and achieves an emotional connection with him , while the leading couple of the new program have totally different objectives and, therefore, a different development. The Book of Boba Fett will be available on Disney Plus starting December 29.