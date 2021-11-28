Boba Fett’s book (The Book of Boba Fett) is just a month away from its premiere, almost a year after the launch of the second season of the acclaimed series The Mandalorian – 90%. The show stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Morrison, who played Boba’s father Jango Fett in George Lucas’s 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66%, was one of the most beloved guest stars on season 2 of The Mandalorian. – 91%. Morrison will star alongside Wen, who played elite killer Fennec Shand in both seasons of the Jon Favreau-created production.

While The Book of Boba Fett will be the first Star Wars television show to focus entirely on the fan-favorite bounty hunter, the character has been an integral part of the plethora of old Star Wars comics, books, and video games. and other titles. The Disney Plus series will hit the streaming platform on December 29, with Favreau again serving as executive producer. Before the premiere, check out the preview titled “Reign,” this weekend’s special.

Until the events of The Mandalorian – 90%, the character had been leading an independent life after escaping from the well of sarlacc to which he succumbed in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%, tape from 1983, and finally crossed with Mando (Pedro Pascal). Thus, Boba ended up teaming up with fellow bounty hunter against the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of the series. The post-credits sequence for season two showed Boba dispatching one of Jabba the Hutt’s old henchmen on Tatooine and taking the ex-gangster’s throne with Fennec by his side.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boba Fett Book:

An exciting Star Wars adventure that we got to preview in a surprise ending credits sequence in the season finale of the second season of The Mandalorian. We witness legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim their territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

In an interview conducted by Empire Magazine, Favreau mentions that for the plot he takes advantage of “the issue of the power vacuum” that remains due to Jabba’s departure, and that is where Boba Fett resumes and bursts in:

Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who the people were very afraid of and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You take someone like that out of the Tatooine ecosystem, and you have the perfect opportunity to create a story of the gangster genre.

In the first Boba Fett trailer, Jango Fett’s (Morrison) son declares that he is no longer a bounty hunter. “Jabba ruled in fear,” says Fett. “I intend to rule with respect.” Favreau extended in the same talk and explained the plot of the series:

Although Boba Fett is a highly skilled bounty hunter, he has no experience running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. Usually not a newcomer. He is an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, you are trying to transition to another position.

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni direct this first batch of episodes of Boba Fett’s book.

Along with an inevitable third season of The Mandalorian – 90%, other programs from the Star Wars universe will come to Disney Plus. We will see the series of Ahsoka, the program of Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor, Andor, the spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, and a Lando Calrissian series by Justin Simien.

