11/09/2021 at 04:40 CET

Boca Juniors beat Aldosivi 0-3 this Monday at the close of the twentieth day of the Argentine League that lead River Plate comfortably and got into the qualifying zone for the 2022 Libertadores Cup in the absence of five days for the end of the tournament.

Agustín Almendra scored the first goal at 15 minutes and then they converted two of the Colombians that Xeneize has: midfielder Edwin Cardona, figure of the match, at 70 minutes and attacking midfielder Sebastián Villa, assisted by Cardona, on the last play of the match. This result leaves Boca Juniors sixth with 33 units, behind River Plate (46), Talleres (39), Lanús (35), Vélez (34) and Defensa y Justicia (34).

The Xeneize thus temporarily got into classification zone for the Libertadores of 2022 by being fifth in the annual table.

In the first game played on Monday, Newell’s Old Boys beat Unión de Santa Fe 1-0 with a goal from Pablo Pérez in the 50th minute.

The victory left the Rosario nineteenth with 23 points and Unión fifteenth with two more units and temporarily out of the qualification zone for the Copa Sudamericana in 2022.

Later, Huracán and Argentinos Juniors met in a match that ended 1-1.

Argentinos took the lead on the scoreboard after three minutes with a goal from Gabriel Florentín and the Globo came to an equalizer after 26 minutes thanks to Enrique Triverio.

So much Argentines like Hurricane try to qualify for the South American next year but for now they are three and six points, respectively, of Racing Club, which occupies the last place.

On Sunday, River Plate took a new step towards consecration in the Argentine tournament by beating Patronato 5-0 with four goals from its youthful star Julián Álvarez and another from Agustín Palavecino.

River did not suffer the pressure of having played this duel knowing that Talleres de Córdoba on Saturday had been imposed at home by 0-2 against Godoy Cruz with goals from Colombian Rafael Pérez and Juan Cruz Komar.

In other outstanding results of this twentieth day, the two Avellaneda teams achieved two triumphs on Saturday: Independiente beat Arsenal de Sarandí 3-0 at home and Racing Club achieved the first success with Fernando Gago as coach by winning 0-2 in Tucumán against local Atlético.

This Sunday, Vélez Sarsfield beat San Lorenzo 2-1 with two goals from Lucas Janson and Lanús drew 1-1 with Estudiantes on Friday.