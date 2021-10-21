10/21/2021 at 06:00 CEST

. / Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors beat Godoy Cruz 2-1 In the seventeenth day of an Argentine tournament that has him in third position with 30 points, six behind the leader River Plate, which this Thursday will visit its most immediate pursuer, Talleres, in Córdoba. With goals from the Colombian Frank Fabra and the youth center forward Luis Vazquez, the ‘Xeneize’ achieved its eighth triumph, overcoming an initial disadvantage after the goal of Thomas Badaloni for the Mendoza visit, which left the undefeated one he had held since the arrival of his coach Diego Flores in the Bombonera.

In the absence of eight days for the outcome of the Argentine contest, Boca is excited after this triumph with a perfect ending in the harvest of points that allows him to take advantage of a potential negative series of the leader River to be able to dispute the title. Precisely the ‘Millionaire’, who seeks the first crown of domestic competition in the brilliant era of Marcelo Gallardo, will be the protagonist this Thursday of the last meeting of the day when he visits his Talleres escort in Córdoba, which is located with 32 points four from your rival.

Lanús He also reached 30, like Boca Juniors, after winning at home this Tuesday by 1-3 against a devalued San Lorenzo, which keeps his coach, the Uruguayan Paolo Montero, on the tightrope. Lautaro Acosta, Pedro De la Vega and Ángel González gave the ‘Garnet’ a victory against an opponent who had taken an advantage with the goal converted by Marcelo herrera.

Another of the teams that achieved a victory to continue climbing in the classification was Velez Sarsfield (28 points), who on Tuesday defeated at home by 1-2 to Central Córdoba, in Santiago del Estero, in the run-up to his crossing next Saturday against Boca Juniors the next day.

This Wednesday, in as much, Estudiantes de La Plata equaled 1-1 with Atlético Tucumán to reach 27 points; Hurricane thrashed Banfield 1-4 in a great performance and Gimnasia beat Arsenal in Sarandí with another goal from Colombian Johan Carbonero. On Tuesday, Platense drew 1-1 with Rosario Central, Unión had tied for the same score with Racing Club and Patronato had drawn with Defensa and Justicia with three goals per side. This Thursday will be completed this seventeenth day with three other duels in addition to the stellar Talleres de Córdoba-River Plate: Argentinos Juniors-Colón, Newell’s Old Boys-Aldosivi and Independiente-Sarmiento de Junín.