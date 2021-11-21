11/21/2021 at 06:01 CET

Boca Juniors defeated Sarmiento de Junín 2-0 this Saturday at the Bombonera and took a new step towards the qualification for the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores.

With goals from Luis Vázquez and Colombian Frank Fabra, the ‘Xeneize’ achieved its tenth victory to total 36 units and settle in fourth position behind the leader River Plate (46), Talleres de Córdoba (40) and Defensa y Justicia (37).

In other results on Saturday, the Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero defeated Independiente 1-0 and Rosario Central returned to victory by winning 3-1 against Atlético Tucumán.

This Sunday River Plate will visit Platense in one of the three matches that will mark the end of the 21st day of the Argentine tournament, and he will go in search of a victory that will allow him to be very close to achieving a local title that has been denied him since 2014.

The ‘millionaire’ team totals 46 points and, with a potential victory, it would take nine units ahead of Talleres de Córdoba, which this Friday equaled 1-1 at home with Vélez Sarsfield.

The 21st day began on Thursday with the victories of Defensa y Justicia (2-3 against Unión), Patronato (3-2 against Lanús) and Aldosivi (0-2 against Banfield), while on Friday Estudiantes thrashed 4 -1 to Hurricane, Gymnastics won 0-1 against San Lorenzo and Argentinos equalized without goals with Godoy Cruz.

On Sunday, in addition to the Platense-River Plate duel, Arsenal will host Newell’s Old Boys in Sarandí and Racing Club will meet Colón de Santa Fe.