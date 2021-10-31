10/31/2021 at 04:27 CET

Boca Juniors lost 0-1 to Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata at home in La Bombonera in a result that puts their classification to the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores in jeopardy, in the absence of six days for the end of the tournament.

A bit of Luis Miguel ‘Pulga’ Rodríguez, from a penalty, It caught up with Gimnasia to achieve a victory that left Boca in sixth place in the annual table that awards three places for the Copa Libertadores next year.

Saturday was a very emotional day for Argentine football since a Tribute for the 61st birthday of Diego Armando Maradona, the first since the death of the former world soccer star.

#DiegoEterno ♾ pic.twitter.com/iBm3ANLpjj – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) October 30, 2021

In another of the meetings this Saturday, Talleres de Córdoba won 1-0 against Hurricane with the goal of the Colombian Diego Valoyes to reach 36 points and be six behind the leader River Plate, which this Sunday will visit Estudiantes in La Plata to seek to take a new step towards the title and rebuild the advantage before the start of this nineteenth day.

Another of the teams that achieved a victory on this date was Lanús, who this Friday beat Argentinos Juniors at home 0-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Paternal, where this Saturday a special party was held to remember the former world soccer star.

With this victory, the ‘Garnet’ reached 34 points, while Vélez stayed at 31 after falling 2-1 this Sunday on his visit to Banfield.

The remaining results recorded this Saturday were Platense’s 4-1 win over Atlético Tucumán, Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Sarmiento, while on Friday Fernando Gago’s Racing Club lost its second defeat by losing 1-2 to Defensa and Justice.

This Sunday, in addition to Students-River Plate there will be three other meetings: San Lorenzo-Godoy Cruz, Unión-Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys-Independiente, while on Monday there will be two others: Patronato-Colón and Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero-Aldosivi.