10/17/2021 at 4:34 AM CEST

.

Boca Juniors defeated Hurricane 0-3 away from home in one of the outstanding matches this Saturday for the sixteenth day of the Argentine tournament and climbed to third place in the rankings.

The goals from Agustín Almendra, Luis Vázquez and Marcos Rojo, from a penalty, allowed ‘Xeneize’ to add its seventh victory and reach 27 points to be six behind the leader River Plate and five behind the Talleres de Córdoba guard.

In another of the meetings of the Saturday day, Lanús and Banfield equaled 1-1 in a new edition of the classic of the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, after the respective goals of José Manuel López and Juan Manuel Cruz.

Following this result, Lanús was fourth with 27 units, while Banfield is in 22nd position with just 15 integers.

The remaining results of this sixteenth day recorded the Students defeat 2-1 against Banfield, the fall of Racing Club at home by 0-1 against Platense and the triumph of Unión by 3-4 against Sarmiento.

What’s more, Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata won 1-0 against Newell’s Old BoysRosario Central beat Patronato de Paraná in an agonizing way 3-2, while there were two goalless draws between Godoy Cruz with Central Córdoba and Vélez Sarsfield with Arsenal.

This Sunday the 16th day will be completed with four duels where the classic between the River Plate leader against San Lorenzo stands out, the visit of the Talleres de Córdoba escort to Colón, while Independiente will play against Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata and Atlético Tucumán will receive Argentinos Juniors.