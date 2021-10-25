10/25/2021 at 05:29 CEST

Boca Juniors fell 2-0 against Vélez Sarsfield this Sunday in one of the seven matches that were played this weekend for the eighteenth day of the Argentine tournament, in a result that relegated the ‘Xeneize’ and practically left him without options to fight for the title.

With goals from Federico Mancuello and Cristian Tarragona, The ‘Fortín’ prevailed with authority as a local and climbed to third place in the classification with 31 points, eight behind the leader River Plate, which this Monday will receive Argentinos Juniors to take a new step towards the conquest of the domestic competition.

In this way, Vélez beat Boca Juniors again after six years and, after celebrating with his audience, he also took a new step towards qualifying for the Copa Libertadores next year, his great goal.

🇦🇷 GOAL VÉLEZ SARSFIELD!

Tarragona marks or second do "El Fortin" Velez Sarsfield 2×0 Boca Juniors

In another of the matches played this Sunday, Huracán beat San Lorenzo 2-1 in the Buenos Aires classic and deepened the crisis of the ‘Cyclone’ that, last week, had stopped Uruguayan coach Paolo Montero, and on this day added his ninth defeat and is located in the last five places of the table.

Franco Cristaldo and Jhonatan Candia scored the ‘Globo’ goals, while Franco Di Santo scored the goal for San Lorenzo, who runs serious risks of running out of international competition for 2021.

Another of the greats who lost on this day was Racing Club that this Saturday, at the premiere of Fernando Gago as a coach, fell 2-1 on his visit to Rosario Central, in the same result that Godoy Cruz repeated this Sunday against Banfield, Colón against Estudiantes and on Friday Defensa y Justicia with Platense.

The other result so far on this eighteenth day marked Gymnastics draw 2-2 with Central Córdoba From Santiago del Estero.

This Monday, in addition to the duel between River-Argentinos Juniors, the Talleres de Córdoba escort will visit Lanús at the crossroads of two of the most exalted teams in the tournament and pursuers of the ‘Millionaire’, while Independiente will have another test in the midst of a local crisis before Union.

In addition, Sarmiento will host Newell’s Old Boys in Junín, while Aldosivi and Arsenal will play a cross between two of the long-distance runners in the classification.