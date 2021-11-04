11/04/2021 at 07:38 CET

.

Boca Juniors qualified for the final of the Argentine Cup this Wednesday after winning by 1-0 to Argentinos Juniors at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza.

With a goal from the youthful Luis Vázquez and a outstanding performance of goalkeeper Agustín Orión, Xeneize achieved the classification to its fourth final of this contest, where it will face the winner of the series that will be played on November 12 by Godoy Cruz against Talleres de Córdoba.

This meeting marked the return to the owned by Colombian Sebastián Villa, who had been punished by the ‘xeneize’ directive for having gone to his country without authorization and, upon his return, it was determined that he would train alone for just over a month and a half.

Boca Juniors, who had lost to Gimnasia for the local tournament and without a chance to fight for the local tournament that has River Plate as leader, will seek to add this Argentine Cup for the fourth time and the guarantee of his place in the Copa Libertadores 2022.

The team of Sebastian Battaglia will seek to end the season with a title and add the second of the year after having won the Argentine tournament in January after beat Banfield in the final.

On November 12 at the Juan Gilberto Funes stadium in San Luis the other will be defined semifinalist with the crossing between Talleres de Córdoba, current bodyguard of the championship, and Godoy Cruz.

The eleventh edition of the Argentine Cup was already won three times by Boca Juniors, another three for River Plate, one for Rosario Central, Arsenal de Sarandí and Huracán.