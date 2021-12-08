

Authorities lamented Moore’s fatal outcome.

A Florida woman who has been missing for more than a week was found dead Tuesday., a day after her boyfriend was charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

Kathleen More, 34, She was found about 50 meters from the house of her boyfriend, Collin Knapp, 30, after an intense searchPasco County, Florida Sheriff Chris Nocco reported who maintained the woman was found for her tattoos, NBC News reported.

“It was actually covered. It was definitely covered on purpose to make sure no one could find it, ”Nocco said.

The sheriff previously added that investigators believed Moore was dead and asked Knapp for help in finding the woman’s body. but he was subsequently arrested on Monday and charged with second degree murder.

“We want Knapp to give us information about where Kathleen is (…) even when we begged him to tell us where her body was, he did not give us that information“, Said Nocco last Monday during a press conference.

Moore had not been seen since Nov. 29, so family and friends notified the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that she was missing after missing work and school, the sheriff’s office said.

The authorities stated that Moore was normally very active on social media and communicative with friends and family.NBC News noted.

Nocco noted that investigators were brought to Knapp after blood matching Moore’s was found on clothing that was dumped in a garbage can at the restaurant where he worked.

The day before she was last seen alive, Knapp and Moore were out for a drink with friends at a couple of venues, and were seen arguing in one of the bars, Sheriff Nocco said as he described the events chronologically.

Investigators determined that Knapp has an extensive criminal record, consisting of 10 prior felony arrests and nine misdemeanor arrests in 2004, including aggravated assault and domestic violence, Nocco said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Kathleen Moore’s family and friends,” said Nocco. “I know everyone was looking for a better resolution. Unfortunately, this is what we have. “

The authorities authorized the number 727-847-8102, option 7, in case someone has key information in the case.

