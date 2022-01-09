

The area in which Angelotta was found was not registered for the initial search.

Photo: Mark James Miller / Wikimedia Commons

Authorities from Placer County, California, reported this Saturday the discovery of the remains of Rory Angelotta, a skier who disappeared at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort over Christmas.

Through a statement, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that search and rescue volunteers discovered the body of Angelotta, 43, near a residential neighborhood about 3 miles from the limits of the ski resort, KTLA 5 reviewed.

The search for Angelotta lasted six days, and more than 200 people searched for him using skis, snowmobiles and a helicopter, but when they did not find a trace of the skier, they decided to suspend the exploration, because during that period, the weather conditions were complicated by a storm that caused more than seven feet of snow and freezing temperatures.

The sheriff’s office detailed that because Angelotta traveled a “considerable distance” from the resort, the area where her body was found was not included in the search initially.

“It is possible that Angelotta was trying to find the neighborhood near Truckee when it succumbed to the elements,” authorities reported, adding that there was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity.

For their part, the Angelotta family sent a statement through the sheriff’s office thanking the search engines for their work.

“The Angelotta family is deeply moved by the overwhelming amount of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time, and I personally want to thank everyone who accompanied them on the search and helped them over the past two weeks,” said the family.

Likewise, the sheriff’s office offered its condolences to the family, and stated that it hopes that the finding may represent a closure to a tragic event like this.

Angelotta was reported missing on Christmas night by his friends, after the deceased told them he would go skiing at the Northstar California Resort in the morning, but with the passing of the hours there was no trace of him.

Investigators said they had discovered that his ski pass was last scanned in an elevator around 11:30 a.m., and they found his car parked at the resort where they stayed.

“The search conditions concluded that there were strong winds, bleaching conditions (…) and more than two meters of snow since the beginning of the search“, Reported the authorities when they canceled the search for Angelotta.

You may also like:

• Search for missing skier in California canceled due to no chance of finding him alive

• Six wounded in Philadelphia after two men shot more than 60 times in neighborhood

• California woman has been missing for three weeks and investigators call her absence “suspicious”