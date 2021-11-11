11/11/2021 at 01:46 CET

The aircraft manufacturer Boeing agreed to take responsibility for the 737 Max accident in Ethiopia in March 2019 that the life of 157 people, caused by a failure in the aircraft system.

According to local media, Boeing attorneys filed a motion in a federal court in Chicago on Wednesday, in which the entire process to settle multiple complaints.

“The defendant, Boeing, has admitted that made an airplane that had an unsafe condition that Ethiopian Airlines Flight 203 was the immediate cause of compensation for damages caused by the accident, “says the court document.

Boeing further specified that the pilots were not to blame for the accident, and exonerated two of Max’s suppliers involved in the production of the failed devices.

The motion also included a binding agreement, signed by all except two of the families affected by the accident.

The binding agreement stipulates that compensatory damages for each individual complaint will be decided by a mediation body or in a court in the state of Illinois, where Boeing is headquartered.

The company also commits to do not force families residing outside the US, many of them from Africa, to seek compensation in their own countries, since they would probably be much lower.

In a statement, Boeing said the agreement “allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family.”

The Ethiopian accident occurred a few months after another 737 Max accident in Indonesia, both caused by a failure in the model’s new navigation system.

The two accidents led to authorities banned the use of the 737 Max for about 20 months, which cost Boeing billions of dollars.

Last January, Boeing already reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice for which it promised to pay $ 2.5 billion in a case involving its 737 Max in which the airline was accused of attempting to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).