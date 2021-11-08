11/08/2021 at 09:55 CET

Spanish striker Bojan Krkic has traveled to Barcelona to be a Muscle injury suffered with his current team, the Vissel Kobe of the Japanese league, which will make him miss the remainder of the season, as announced by the club. The former FC Barcelona footballer was injured in a match played on October 24, according to the club, which explained that the player suffered a tear in the hamstring in his right leg.

The player and the club have decided that Bojan travel temporarily to Barcelona to treat his injury, and it is estimated that your recovery process lasts about eight weeks, as reported by Vissel Kobe in a statement.

Bojan regretted having suffered his injury “when he was in better condition and building a good relationship” with his teammates, in statements collected by the club.

“However, football and injuries always go together, so now I change the chip and focus on treatment and rehabilitation,” said the footballer, who will no longer be able to participate in the remainder of the season since the J- League concludes in early December.

“We have concluded that the best thing was to return to my country to prepare to play again“said the former international with the Spanish team, who also expressed his confidence that his teammates” can achieve the goals “set by the club for this season.

Vissel Kobe, where Spaniards Andrés Iniesta and Sergi Samper also play, consolidated their third place in the Japanese soccer league by beating Tokushima 1-0 on the last match day, in the absence of three more to be played.

Bojan, 31, arrived last August at Vissel Kobe after having previously passed through other teams such as Roma, AC Milan, Ajax in Amsterdam or Germany’s Mainz 05.