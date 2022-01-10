01/10/2022 at 21:15 CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

“We will do cooperative work” with him Ministry of Labor. This is how socialist sources express themselves to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same editorial group as this medium, when asked about their role in the political negotiation of the labor reform. It is the matter that causes more headaches right now to the Government, both to the PSOE sector and to that of United We Can. “It is not clear that we will remove it in Congress,” acknowledges another source, referring to the decree agreed with the employers and with the unions. It is necessary the validation of the Congress, or its repealThe latter option which, if it occurs, would be a monumental bump for the Executive.

Aware of this, the president, Pedro Sánchez, met this Monday with his economic team and with the leaders of his highest confidence at the headquarters of the PSOE. Minister Félix Bolaños; the deputy secretary, Adriana Lastra; the speaker in Congress, Hector Gomez; and his chief of staff, Oscar Lopez, have been among those present, as well as the First Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño. Labor reform is crucial, And since they know that the parliamentary sum that would lead to the validation of the decree is not guaranteed, they have decided to get involved in the process. Bolaños will begin to probe and speak with the parties. It has already done so, the sources point out.

Pedro Sánchez, Félix Bolaños and María Jesús Montero at the exit of the last plenary session of last year in the Congress of Deputies. | Jose Luis Roca

It will thus be added to Yolanda Díaz, who is running the show right now. It is not, argue the sources, to overlap or overshadow, but to coordinate and ensure that the repeal of the labor reform will penetrate Congress within the same framework that generated the agreement with the employers and the unions. The first test: when it is time to validate the decree.

The president of the Lower House, the socialist Meritxell batet, must convene an extraordinary plenary session before the end of the month. The idea is to speed up the 30-day period established by the Constitution so that the aforementioned decree is endorsed or rejected, and in the second instance, so that it is processed or not as a bill. This is the main path that the Government has drawn on its map: to convince the allies to support the validation, and then, the conversion into a bill.

Not all partners trust, however. There are numerous precedents for decrees that, after being validated, wandered for months and months in the parliamentary limbo of the extension of amendments. It is a common trick, completely legal, if politically questionable. For this reason, the allies continue to explore the possibility of creating a common front that will drag the coalition executive to certain pacts, among which would be the temporary assessment of the parliamentary negotiation. The contacts among the allies, in search of that front of resistance, they have not stopped during Christmas, especially through Telegram and WhatsApp. They have not crystallized and coordination is still absent, but the idea has not collapsed, far from it.

Polyhedral dialogue without the PP

In the Government they know that the mood that reigns among the allies is variable. It should be taken into account. For this reason, the agendas have been adapted to political humor. The party group more reticent form it right now ERC, EH Bildu and BNG, and even among these, homogeneity does not prevail. Esquerra is not accompanied by a powerful regional union, but the Basque independentistas and the Galician sovereignists are. It is an asset in which the government negotiators repair.

In addition, there are other formations such as Más País, Compromìs, Teruel Existe, PRC, Nueva Canarias, PNV and PDeCAT, but also here nuances reign. The Basque nationalists and the Catalans, linked to their respective territorial employers, the music of the decree that will begin to repeal the PP model they like, not entirely, but they like it in general terms. With the other formations the Government hopes, at least, to obtain the “yes” to the validation, and then it will be seen.

Finally, the set of acronyms to which the vote against is attributed in advance, and here is the PP (and Vox, of course). The Government has not approached the popular to test their position, indicate the sources consulted. Nor to Citizens, although here, again, some nuance should be noted. They do not plan to speak with the popular, neither from the Government nor from the parties that form it, but with the liberals they do. The president of the “orange” formation, Inés Arrimadas, has volunteered.

Citizens, already with all the bridges broken with the PP, except in the Junta de Andalucía and in the municipalities in which they forged a coalition, he wants to go free and take advantage of his assets. The PSOE-Cs contacts (United We Can not plan to move a tab in this bilaterality) have not occurred, sources from both parties point out, but they do not rule out that they are held. This can stir the spirits in the Executive greatly. It has already happened with the 2021 budgets. Between the pragmatic path of the president’s cabinet and the ideological preference of the then vice president, Pablo Iglesias, this second one overlapped after weeks of tensions, threats and various anger.

Touch to rebato of the PSOE

The coalition government is going through its umpteenth phase of anger and resentment, this time due to the fault of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, who in an interview with The Guardian praised extensive livestock farming and, at the same time, criticized the macro farms. A good one has been bundled because several ministers and socialist positions have reiterated that this position is not common in the Executive. Pedro Sánchez, in the SER, has regretted those statements of the UI coordinator and has asked for decibels to drop. If the president, who already dedicated “a steak to the point, that is unbeatable” to Garzón, pronounces himself in such terms instead of downplaying it, it is because the controversy has bothered him.

In Unidos Podemos, far from opting for silence to ventilate the discrepancy, they have reproached that those ministers and socialist leaders are so angry get carried away by “hoaxes”.

Alberto Garzón. | Alba Vigaray

In this context of spite and disdain, the leadership of the PSOE and the hard core of Moncloa They have been conspired to carry out the new labor model, but without blurring what was agreed upon at the social dialogue table, according to socialist sources. That the president wants to leave the stamp of his party in the new system of labor relations is something that not even the middle cadres of the formation question. In fact, as soon as the federal congress ended, in the first meeting of the new Executive, it advanced that the Socialists would be in the approval of the new reform.

The aforementioned sources do not confirm now whether Sánchez has given precise instructions on how to approach the parliamentary negotiation at the meeting this Monday. What they do confirm is that right now it is Díaz who is wearing the singing voice.

But she is not alone in the task. And it will not be. Parliamentary sources familiar with the process have informed this medium that The PSOE has dealt with the labor reform at least with the PNV, PDeCAT and Nueva Canarias. However, they deny that the Government has opened two channels of dialogue, one Bolaños and the other Díaz. The work is and will be “cooperative”, they emphasize.

✅ Labor reform

The weight is supported for the moment by the Minister of Labor. Parliamentary sources point out that his team has promoted contacts these days in January and that during the current week they will intensify. There will be a face-to-face interview with representatives of EH Bildu in a few days and it is likely that meetings will be closed with other key groups in the equation, especially ERC.

But fair with Esquerra the situation does not invite optimism. The aforementioned sources acknowledge that the minister’s cabinet has not addressed the group’s spokesperson, Gabriel Rufián, although it has addressed personalities from the “orbit” of the party. They suspect that by doing this, Díaz seeks to exert pressure from the outside-inside and thus gradually pave a route that will lead the Catalans to abstention. “It is not a good tactic,” they point out in Rufián’s game.