Bold Bulma cosplay shows Goku’s best friend like you’ve never seen her

The world of cosplay focused on Dragon Ball characters has everything. However, it is no secret to anyone that the interpretations of Bulma, Android Number 18, Milk or any of the female representations are the most popular on social networks.

The fidelity in the design of the costumes, the respect for the colors of the hair, eyes and external elements such as the articles of each character are evaluated when weighing a cosplay.

The special touch that each cosplayer gives to their interpretation gains a lot of recognition; that specific brand that each model has and that makes it stand out from the rest. One that brings together enough elements to stand out above the rest is Jinxie (168 thousand followers on Instagram).

Not only is she a model, but she is also a Costume Maker, winner of two contests at two renowned Geek world conventions: C2E2 2020 Champion (Chicago) and CCA 2019 Crown (RSA).

Jinxie has done all kinds of interpretations, but this one of Bulma has a special characteristic: the model went for the sexy tone of the character. The colors and type of clothing remind us of the beginnings of Goku’s best friend, just at the beginning of the journey to search for the dragon balls.

The difference in this one is that the cosplayer wears an aqua green swimsuit, like her hair, and the pink shirt that says “Bulma” is a kind of top.