

Hernán “El Bolillo” Gómez speaks at the press conference of his presentation as the new coach of Honduras.

The coach of the Honduras national team, the Colombian Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, He was optimistic this Thursday and assured that his priority is for the catracho team to play well and beat him Panama in the octagonal of the Concacaf of the qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“We are working to win, so that the team gets the three points. We train so that they play well, that they be an orderly team with character and personality and get the result in their favor, ”Gómez said at a press conference.

He stated that the Honduran team is “Excellent, very united, very mature and eager to do things well. The attitude is impressive, he is a real family, a captain who helps me a lot with the management of the group ”.

He said that he and his team are “very happy and with the excellent football work, we have understood each other, The training sessions have gone well for us, which is important for the next game, we are quite well ”.

Honduras occupies the last position of the tie with three points, while Panama is fourth, with eight, below Mexico, which leads the ranking with fourteen; The United States with eleven and Canada with ten.

“The group has felt the games that it has not won and feels the position it has. All difficulties must be overcome mentally, try that the history of these parties does not affect them. We have worked on that, that’s why I clarified that the environment is good, you live well and if you live well, you play well, ”added Gómez.

Assured that his priority is to prepare “better for Honduras”, although he stressed that Panama “has its own and we have ours to impose ourselves”

‘Bolillo’ Gómez pointed out that the Honduran technical team and footballers are “Happy, happy, hungry, working well and it’s a good sign. I have told them that the national team does not enrich, the national team does not come for money, they come for glory and to make history, and for that we are working, this is a country that is fighting to go to a World Cup ”.

In the first six games played by Honduras, he could only add three points, out of 18 possible, balance of three draws.

Bad results cost Uruguayan Fabián Coito his job and was replaced in October by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who classified Colombia, Ecuador and Panama to the World Cups in France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002 and Russia 2018, respectively.

Honduras went to the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, hand in hand with Colombians Reinaldo Rueda and Luis Fernando Suárez, respectively.

