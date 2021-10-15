10/15/2021

On at 01:57 CEST

. / La Paz

Bolivia, commanded by her new breed of figures, achieved this Thursday her second consecutive victory with a 4-0 win against Paraguay, who missed a penalty at the 3,650-meter altitude of the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. With the triumph, La Verde equals the 12 points of Paraguay and remains in a fierce dispute for the 2022 World Cup qualification with six games remaining for the end of the South American tie.

Bolivia’s goals were the work of Rodrigo Ramallo in minute 21 and the conquests of his new figures Moisés Villarroel, Víctor Ábrego and Roberto Fernandez, at 53, 84 and 94 minutes, respectively.

Bolivia took the initiative to go to the opposite door with Ramallo, Juan Carlos Arce and Marcelo Martins, who was playing his 90th game with La Verde, through approaches that came to put pressure on the last line of Paraguay. In the 21st minute, after a permanent siege, the locals opened the account with a shot from outside the Ramallo area that left goalkeeper Antony Silva without reaction.

After the goal, those led by the Venezuelan coach César Farías, lowered the intensity of their game, forcing the exit of the rival who advanced their ranks and took over the midfield. A critical moment for Paraguay came in the 27th minute when Antonio Sanabria missed a penalty with a shot on the frame of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, after a hand from local defender José Sagredo.

Bolivia resumed the pressure in the second half and precisely in a counterattack he reached his second goal after a center from Martins that was pushed by the newly entered Villarroel. After the second goal, the coach of Paraguay, the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, made some changes in order to regain control of the midfield and seek the discount, but the Paraguayan attacks lacked effectiveness, while Bolivia struck two hits in the minutes 84 and 94 with goals from Ábrego and Fernández.

Martins: “we are going to continue working very hard to be able to go to the World Cup”

The historic scorer and captain of the Bolivian national team, striker Marcelo Martis Moreno, assured this Thursday that the win allows them to “continue dreaming of going to the World Cup” in Qatar. “We are going to continue working very hard to be able to go to the World Cup,” declared the Bolivian captain that this day he completed 90 games played with the Bolivian jersey.

Martins said that the premise during the week was to beat Paraguay to get into the dispute for places in the World Cup, something that “is everyone’s dream.” “I don’t think there is any Bolivian fan who is not excited right now, obviously I’m excited,” said the forward, who leads the knockout scorers with eight goals.

Martins said that before scoring he cares about winning and that he is “very happy” for the goals scored by Moisés Villarroel, Víctor Ábrego and Roberto Fernández, who are part of the new breed of Bolivian footballers, along with Rodrigo Ramallo who also scored in the his 31st birthday. Martins praised that the group “is playing very well” and that he expects the support of everyone in Bolivia to continue “succeeding.”

Gustavo Gómez says that defeat “hurts a lot”

Paraguayan defender and captain Gustavo Gómez regretted the defeat, assuring that “it hurts a lot because we are working to make a good game,” said Gómez at the press conference after the match, in which the Albirroja coach, Argentine Eduardo, did not appear. Berizzo. The Brazilian Palmeiras defender said they knew about “the difficulty” of playing in the more than 3,600 meters of altitude in La Paz, although he also acknowledged that “you have to be self-critical.” “In a competition like this you pay dearly for the little details, but football is like that,” he said.

For Gómez, the first half of the match was equal and he regretted that the score could not be equalized with the penalty missed in the 27th minute by Antonio Sanabria when they lost 1-0. “After 2-0 the team got a little messy, but it is also the merit of the rival who found the spaces and the counterattack was lethal,” he added. The Paraguayan captain assured that they will try to “improve in the following games” with hard work and that they will continue to fight for a place in the World Cup “as long as there are possibilities.” “There are points at stake, we can still dream of qualifying, but obviously being self-critical, trying to improve. Small mistakes cost a lot at this level,” he added.