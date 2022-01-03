01/03/2022 at 19:00 CET

SD Ponferradina coach Jon Pérez Bolo wants to “stand up and be a recognizable team again” in the round of 32 knockout of the Copa del Rey that will face Espanyol at the El Toralín stadium on Tuesday.

The Basque coach stressed that, both as when he was a player and now in his role as a coach, he always faces games “going out to win, despite being against a very important rival, who is doing things very well and knows what he is doing“.

For the appointment against the Catalan team, Bolo will wait to know the resolution of the competition committee regarding the sanction that may be imposed on the three players who were sent off in the last LaLiga SmartBank match against Real Oviedo (2-0) , Edu Espiau, José Manuel Arias Copete and José Naranjo.

“We will wait for the resolutions and then, although due to circumstances it has to be at the last minute, we will make the decisions,” he said.

Regarding the refereeing performance of the Madrid referee David Gálvez Rascón and his assistants, he clarified that he would like “on certain occasions these people get into someone else’s shoes and understand the reactions a bit”, despite acknowledging that their players they made “a couple of very serious mistakes that will have consequences and from which we must learn”.

In this sense, he added that these attitudes “cannot be repeated, because they do not make our fans feel good and we cannot make those mistakes because we are not ourselves.”

Facing the cup clash, in addition to waiting for the possible sanctions, he also revealed the loss of Erik Morán, who will undergo an MRI to know the extent of his injury in Oviedo and the six players who missed the appointment in Asturian lands for the covid-19 will be at your disposal although they will value your presence at the meeting.