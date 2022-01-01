

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world.

SÃO PAULO – The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, rejected this Friday “any restriction” that may affect those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the fact that it leads one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Freedom must be respected,” Bolsonaro said in a year-end message broadcast by a national radio and television network.

As is customary every time there are these presidential speeches, Bolsonaro’s message, which lasted for six minutes, was accompanied by whistles and caceroladas in cities like São Paulo, in addition to the usual shouts of “Fora Bolsonaro!”

In a speech, Bolsonaro assured that 2021 has been closed with the application of 380 million vaccines for the 213 million inhabitants. Many Brazilians have refused to receive the vaccine, including Bolsonaro himself, who has assured that he will be the last to be immunized.

“All the adults who so wished were vaccinated in Brazil. We were an example to the world“Said the ruler bluntly.

The Brazilian president rejected measures such as the vaccination passport or “any restriction on those who do not wish to be vaccinated.”

He also said that minors between the ages of 5 and 11, as agreed by the Ministry of Health, They will only be vaccinated by the consent of their parents and by medical prescription.

The message reviewed the policies adopted during his tenure, in a term that began on January 1, 2019 and will end on December 31, 2022, in case he does not achieve his re-election in the next October elections.

He also highlighted the economic and social measures approved to avoid “economic bankruptcy” due to the decisions of governors and mayors to “close businesses, decree confinements and curfews” due to the pandemic.

Brazil is the second country with the highest death toll from the pandemic, after the United States, with about 618,000 deaths, and the third in terms of infected, after the US and India, with 22.2 million people infected with the virus.

