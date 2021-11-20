11/20/2021 at 03:46 CET

.

The Brazilian president, Jair bolsonaro, affirmed this Friday that UAE investors are interested in acquiring two Brazilian soccer clubs and even suggested they think about him Botafogo, one of the most traditional in the country and that this month guaranteed his return to the first division.

“The Emirates (investors) have twelve football clubs outside their country and they want two from Brazil. I’m going to suggest that you opt for the Botafogo “, said the far-right leader in a live broadcast he did on social networks when he returned to the country after his trip to United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

According to versions of the Brazilian press, Bolsonaro was informed of the interest in the purchase of soccer teams in the meeting he had with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, last Monday in the United Arab Emirates.

The prince himself is Manchester City owner, one of the main English clubs, and controller, through the Abu Dhabi United Group, of other teams such as New York City (United States), Melbourne City (Australia), Montevideo City (Uruguay) and Mumbai City (India).

The head of state affirmed that the possible Arab investment in Brazilian football will be possible thanks to a law that passed last August and that establishes the rules so that soccer clubs can become companies.

The deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president and who was part of the delegation that traveled to the Arab countries, affirmed that the investors initially they will survey the market and the concrete possibilities of purchase, among which that the club is constituted as a company, before defining the equipment that they will buy.

“Who knows and we will not soon have a club bought by Arabs or sponsored by Arab companies,” said the deputy.

Bolsonaro also stated in his transmission that during the trip he visited the Qatar stadium where the 2022 World Cup final will be played, where he spoke with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, about the proposal for the World Cup to be held every two years and not every four.

He clarified that, contrary to what was reported by the press, does not have an opinion on the matter but that it will respect what the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the country’s clubs decide.

“We spoke with the president of FIFA about that proposal but I am not the one who decides that. It is a decision of the CBF and the clubs. But they (FIFA) want the World Cup to be played every two years, “he said.

“I’m not going to give my opinion. It’s not my area. But obviously I will support what the Brazilian clubs decide. You have to see the cost benefit for each country. You have to take into account the financial reasons, “he said.