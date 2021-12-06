

Bolsonaro continues with claims to adopt policies against the prevention of COVID-19.

BRASILIA – The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, again questioned this Sunday the efficacy of the anticovid vaccines and stated that he intends to change the law so that only the government has the power to decide on the mandatory nature of the “health passport”, which he categorically rejects.

The president, who denies the severity of the coronavirus, said in statements to the Power360 portal that he wants to send Congress a proposal so that the Executive has exclusive powers when setting the rules around the vaccination voucher, already in force in dozens of Brazilian cities.

“Mayors and governors cannot be given that freedom. I know most are not adopting it, but there are some who are already threatening to fire“To officials who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, said the far-right leader.

At least 249 municipalities in the country have adopted the vaccination certificate as a requirement to access certain services, according to a survey released at the end of September.

In addition, the first cases of the omicron variant in the country have increased the pressure for the government to also impose it on foreigners who want to enter national territory, But Bolsonaro has been adamant on that point.

“There is pressure for the vaccination passport. I wonder, who takes the vaccine gets the virus? Yes. Does he transmit it? Yes. Can you die from COVID? Yes. So there is something wrong in this whole story, (but) one has no space to discuss absolutely anything, “complained the ruler.

This Monday a meeting is scheduled to discuss the matter between ministers and technicians of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which has recommended to the Executive to implement the COVID passport to have a better sanitary control of the borders.

The head of state, who also opposes the use of a mask and social distancing, and who came to describe COVID as a “flu,” anticipated, however, that he will veto any federal initiative in this regard.

“For me, the vaccine is optional“, Sentenced the retired Army captain.

Bolsonaro indicated that there is “a lot of unknown” and “a lot that nobody knows” about the vaccine, which, despite the president’s doubts, has allowed a drastic decrease in the number of infections and deaths associated with the coronavirus, thanks to the good reception of the Brazilian population.

The president even hinted on October 21 that people vaccinated against COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing AIDS, which is why the Supreme Court ordered the opening of an investigation against him last Friday.

