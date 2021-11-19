11/19/2021 at 11:48 CET

Marc Escolà

In the world of sprint athletics, there are some names that will go down in history for leaving very difficult marks to beat. Did Usain bolt in 2009 after running in 9.58 ‘seconds the final of the 100 meters and so far, no one has been able to get close to the Jamaican’s world record. In the latter Tokyo Games, the gold medal went to the Italian Marcell jacobs, who broke the odds by closing the stopwatch at 9.8 seconds, but Bolt he thinks he could have won it.

At a promotional event for Pepsi in Dubai, the Jamaican was resounding when asked if he would have climbed to the top of the podium: “Yes, he could have won the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics. I really missed it. He told me ‘I would like to be there’, and to be able to live those times again, it was difficult for me to see that race “, he was honest. Bolt, who continues to stay in shape after his retirement.

I could not come to Dubai and not make a stop at the #JamaicaPavilion @ expo2020dubai 🇯🇲 #CY pic.twitter.com/l7UEKjF9V4 – Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) November 18, 2021

He has not competed at a professional level for 4 years, but his drop in performance would not affect him excessively: “When I retired in 2017 my coach told me this: ‘Your rivals are not faster, it is you, who are slower’ “I’ve never thought of it that way. And it’s true. Many athletes haven’t improved their times. I pushed the limit so much that I started to regress with my times.” That he had run the final in 9.80 (the time that Jacobs achieved) would have been possible “, said Bolt.

“I achieved everything that could be achieved in sport, the question was if I had the motivation. Also, I do not think I will see someone of the current generation who can break my records. I have several years ahead of me to retain those marks,” he confided the sprinter, who continues to hold the world records for the 100-meter sprint, with 9.58, and the 200-meter, with 19.19.

Against nail technology

The only setback I would have Bolt To end those times is the increasingly advanced and approved technology of sneaker spikes. The Jamaican complained about this rule in the summer: “It is strange and unfair for many athletes because I know that in the past (the footwear companies) really tried and the body said ‘no, you cannot change the spikes’, so to know that now they are really doing it is ridiculous“, he said at the time.