Although no time to die – 83% was released relatively recently, it seems that the minds behind the rights of James Bond are already working on the search for the next star to play the character. The debate on who should take the role was formed months ago but we have had little detail about the progress of MGM in its mission. Barbara broccoli, executive producer of the 007 films, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the next agent Bond could be a man of color.

The first James Bond film, The Satanic Dr. No – 98%, was released in 1962 and since then we have seen numerous actors take the character and make it their own in different ways. The most recent on the list is Daniel Craig, who took over the hero from 2006 and ended this 2021 with No time to die, making it one of the most outstanding films of the year. But all the good stuff ends and it’s time to move on with the new generation. Broccoli, who has been producing The Adventures of 007 on the big screen for several years, says that the next incarnation of the spy will be male, British and probably of color:

I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just women playing the roles of men. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it is very important to me that we make films for women about women. It should be British, so the British can be any [etnia o raza].

The Pentalogy of Daniel Craig like James Bond it was full of successes but also of setbacks, No Time to Die was no exception. Cary Fukunaga was in charge of the film but came as a last minute replacement; Despite this, Barbara was pleased with the filmmaker’s work: “We love Cary. You have done an exceptional job. I have no idea if I would make another movie. I think he did this because he wanted a challenge, and he sure did. But I’m not sure if I would do another. We would love to work with him again. “

Who will be the actor who will become the next James Bond? The stakes are high, however, in recent days there has been an interesting rise in the popularity of Henry Cavill as the 007 of the next era. The 38-year-old actor has mentioned the character in his recent public appearances on The Graham Norton Show or other talk shows from England. Cavill was rejected for the role several years ago but there are not a few fans who want to see him become the spy, will his fame drive him in his desires? The words of Barbara broccoli They tell us that their new Bond idea could go in an alternate direction.

