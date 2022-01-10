The letter that Bonnie and Clyde wrote to Henry Ford in gratitude for their cars, the ones chosen for their getaways by the famous robber couple.

Bonnie and Clyde are one of the most famous couples of the 20th century. Although nearly nine decades have passed since its heyday, they still ring out strongly as part of American history. Today we want to bring part of that history with the letter that Bonnie and Clyde wrote to Henry Ford in appreciation for their cars.

Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker formed an almost unstoppable association for US security forces between 1932 and 1934. The robber couple perpetrated 12 bank robberies and they took the lives of at least 13 people in those two years in which both traveled the roads of the country in search of objectives.

And much of its success lay in Clyde’s driving skills. He was a great driver who could corner his pursuers, always leaving the Police behind. This was also possible thanks to the cars he drove.

The letter that Bonnie and Clyde wrote to Henry Ford

The couple chose vehicles that were fast and agile. They were not his, but they spent many hours in them traveling from one place to another. Of all the cars at their disposal to carry out the robberies and subsequent escapes, the favorite was the Ford V-8.

Such was the admiration of Bonnie and Clyde for this model, that Clyde himself wrote a letter to Henry ford to thank you for making these cars. The writing read like this:

“Mr. Henry ford

Detroit Michigan

Dear Sir:

While I still have air in my lungs I have to tell you what a wonderful car made. I’ve only driven Fords when I’ve been able to get away with one. For continued speed and to stay out of trouble, the Ford has skinned every other car and even if my business isn’t strictly legal, I think it doesn’t hurt to tell you what a good car the V-8 is.

Sincerely,

Clyde Champion Barrow “

In fact, Bonnie and Clyde’s devotion to the brand continued as long as their lives lasted, which came to an end, curiously enough, aboard a Ford, although in this case it was not a V-8, but a Ford Deluxe.

The car in question had been Stolen to Ruth Warren in Topeka, Kansas. Warren had bought it for $ 835 at the time in March 1934 and a month later the robber couple awarded it to him.

The Ford Deluxe would be recovered by its rightful owner shortly after, in May of that same year, although it would be received from the authorities with 160 bullet holes that ended the lives of Bonnie and Clyde, who were ambushed by six policemen in Louisiana.

