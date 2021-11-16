11/16/2021 at 13:30 CET

The Juventus central defender, Leonardo Bonucci, reached the 114 caps with Italy and equaled his inseparable partner, Giorgio Chiellini, who fell out of the call due to some discomfort in the adductor. Both share sixth place in terms of the player with the most matches in the history of the Italian national team..

The center-back, who forms a luxury couple in both Juventus and Italy, could not avoid a draw at nothing against Northern Ireland in the last match of the group stage in the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. With the point, the transalpinos lost the first place in the group and will have to play the repechage.

114 – Leonardo Bonucci equals today Giorgio Chiellini as the player with the sixth-most appearances in the history of the Italian National Team (114). Warriors. # Irlandadelnorditalia pic.twitter.com/zPLZYZuU79 – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 15, 2021

The Italians did not assert their status as favorites and gave the ticket in favor of Switzerland, which managed to beat the current European champion. The match tarnished the record of Leonardo Bonucci, who already threatens the position of Andrea Pirlo (116) and Daniele De Rossi (117). The podium is completed by Paolo Maldini (126), Fabio Cannavaro (136) and Gianluigi Buffon (176).

Italy and Portugal, two favorites for the play-off

The European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have not left two of the great surprises of the group stage: Italy and Portugal gave up first place and will have to win the ticket for the next World Cup event in a complicated play-off game in which they will face up to two qualifying rounds.

Yes, other teams such as those of Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain and England, which are already in Qatar 2022. Also Serbia and Switzerland, the two responsible for the fall of Italy and Portugal, in addition to Brazil and Qatar, the host.