Add up and go on. The Suns are not losing their winning streak, which now rises to 14 consecutive victories to reach 15-3 in the standings after taking their road record to an impressive 7-1. This time it was a very worked victory, because Cleveland put up a Numantine resistance.

The Cavs are negative (9-10), but the nuances are important, and all the nuances play in favor of Cleveland, which has accumulated losses lately, but against the best teams in the league due to a terrifying schedule. His last 4 games he has played against the Nets, Warriors, again the Nets and Suns, and in all of them he has competed for the victory. They lost to the Nets by 10, to the Warriors by 15 by sinking in the final quarter, to the Nets by 5 and to the Suns by 5. Immense merit for these Cavs.

Of course, Phoenix belongs to another league. It does not matter that many do not see the current NBA runners-up, but the truth is that they form a splendid group both on and off the court, because there are sensations that remain in the spectator when they see them play that denote great chemistry between their components. . It is seen that there is a team here.

The Suns’ hard-working win came to a close 115-120, with Cleveland rushing his options until the end. It is the 100th victory of Monty williams at the helm of the team, a great number when you consider that he is in his third year as head coach.

If there was a player who deserved to be MVP of the game from the beginning, that was Devin Booker. The guard already started on fire by scoring 11 points in the first 6 minutes of the crash, and finished equally well to add 35 points with a fantastic 14 of 21 in the field goal.

Phoenix was above 50% in the shot, and when he had problems he resorted to the usual ones, the aforementioned Booker and the decisive Chris paul, which today gave his team 17 points and 12 assists.

It worked too Deandre ayton (16 points and 9 rebounds), as well as substitutes like Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee. The pivot is silencing many who continue to take it as a joke. Today, 13 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes.

The difference was in the definition. Chris Paul didn’t miss a single free throw in the end (even Booker missed one), but the one who took the cake in the downside was Ricky Rubio, who could not defeat his former team.

The Spanish international missed 2 very important free games and missed a third, this one intentionally, but he executed it so badly that the ball went through the net of the basket without touching the hoop. There, the options that his team had to look for at least the extension disappeared. A shame, because Ricky is the most reliable in free practice. It seems that his quality as a former Suns weighed on his head, and everything that his departure from the team entailed for him. It was not Rubio’s day in shooting. He had 15 points and 5 assists, but with 5 of 20 on the field goal.

The store Jarrett allen He again shone with his own light when he finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 9 of 10 in the shot, Cedi Osman added 23 points on a hot night from triple, Darius garland On the contrary, he was denied from the perimeter, but added 19 points and 7 assists, and the best of the Cavs came from the hand of his second unit. Excellent the aforementioned Osman, irregular Ricky Rubio and very good minutes of Kevin Love, which continues to take flight.