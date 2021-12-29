Related news

The end of the year is approaching, which for many people means taking stock of what has been achieved in the last 12 months and pose new challenges for the next period. Instagram also joins this tradition, reviewing the purposes for 2022 that allow it to overcome some of the criticism received these months and get closer to the content of TikTok, the most fashionable application in Spain and the rest of the world.

The plans of this social network, owned by Meta (formerly Facebook) are not far from advanced in 2021. What began as a photography platform prioritize video now and the messaging section, in addition to highlighting transparency as one of its goals to be achieved.

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, has shared a video on his profile detailing those resolutions for 2022. “We will have to rethink what kind of social network is InstagramBecause the world is changing fast and we have to change with it, “says Mosseri.

Videos and creators

The manager highlights video content as one of the protagonists of this last year, thanks to the Stories, but above all, to the Reels section. According to Mosseri, these sections will continue to be one of the key points in the social network to compete with the new favorite that is TikTok. “We are no longer just a photo sharing app,” he says.

Related to videos, Instagram knows that it depends on that large community of creators who accumulate followers on their accounts. So that they do not decide to prioritize other platforms, this social network is developing a series of measures with which to favor the monetization of the work of these creators, and this objective will continue to be very much alive in 2022.

Posts

Although Instagram is part of Meta, which also owns WhatsApp, all the social networks of this technological giant have their own messaging section where users can send instant messages without exiting the application.

Instagram does not share many of the functions and features of WhatsApp, but it is a fundamental part of the social network. Neither does Mosseri clarify what those changes will be that could reach Instagram chats, although it is clear that they intend to work a lot to improve their functions.

Control and transparency

Along with the video content, Mosseri also highlights the importance of user control over the application in 2021. “Giving people options to shape Instagram as it suits them best.” The manager gives an example of the control of sensitive content or the option of hiding certain words by the moderators of some accounts.

Instagram and Facebook Adrián Raya Omicrono

Along with Facebook, the social network has been immersed this last quarter in a great scandal. Several reports from The Wall Street Journal showed reports from the social network itself in which the toxicity of Instagram and the consequences it has on the health of adolescents is discussed. For this reason they have launched more measures with which they intend steer users away from that toxic content.

Following this, Mosseri announces that one of the purposes for 2022 will be transparency: “We believe that it is important that people understand how Instagram works.” They already tried this in the middle of the year, releasing a statement where they explained how the application worked inside and its algorithm. Instagram managers seek with these publications to reduce criticism about whether the app prioritizes some publications or others.

