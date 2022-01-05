

The numbers of arrests at the border of people with a history of sexual abuse has been on the rise in recent years.

The Border Patrol announced this week the arrest of an Ecuadorian citizen who was trying to enter the United States illegally., called by the authorities as a “child predator”.

Gloria Chávez, chief agent of the Border Patrol of the El Paso, Texas sector, reported that the citizen of Ecuadorian origin, who has not been identified, had previous convictions for aggravated sodomy, child abuse and rape from Atlanta, Georgia, complying 12 years for those crimes.

This arrest is the latest in a series of arrests under these circumstances amid a large influx of migrants on the southern border, whose numbers reached 174,000 in November.

For their part, border authorities detained a Mexican citizen who is accused of sexual crimes, having been previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois, said the head of the Border Patrol of the Tucson Sector, John Modlin.

Meanwhile, two sex offenders were also found this week by authorities in the Rio Grande Valley sector. One of them, a Honduran citizen who entered with a group of three immigrants, and it was discovered that he was previously arrested in Texas for robbery and indecency with a child in 1998. Faced with this crime, he was found guilty and received a sentence of 145 days in jail.

That same day, border agents detained another citizen from Honduras, who was arrested in 2016 in Texas for aggravated sexual assault on a 14-year-old, receiving a five-year prison sentence. He was previously arrested seven months ago after being deported.

During fiscal year 2021, a total of 488 sex offenders were convicted among migrants who crossed the border, dramatically increasing the numbers compared to 2020, from 156, and 2019, which was 58.

In fiscal year 2022, which began in October, At least 64 sex-criminals convicted as migrants have been reported.

