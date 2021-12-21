

The Saudi migrant entered the country through Yuma, a city with a recurring flow of migrants.

Border Patrol officials detained a subject from Saudi Arabia late last week Branded as a “potential terrorist” for his alleged links with “various persons of interest from Yemen” on the border between the United States and Mexico in Arizona, authorities reported Monday.

The subject, whose identity has not been disclosed, is a 21-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday while entering the United States from Mexico through the town of Yuma, Arizona, said Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

The agent highlighted that the 21-year-old man wore a jacket adorned with a patch with the United States flag and another that read: “Oneida Central County Volunteer“.

In statements collected by Fox News on Monday, Oneida Central County Voluntary Ambulance Corps chief Thomas Meyers noted that the Saudi man has no affiliation with the New York-based group.

Meyers added that he does not know who the subject is or how he could acquire one of his jackets, which is a discontinued version compared to the one currently used by the group.

In the Yuma area, the crossing of undocumented immigrants is recurrent in recent months, a city where the Border Patrol has processed people of 30 nationalities, Univision reported.

The United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, made a tour of the border, passing through Tucson on Thursday, El Paso on Friday and Yuma on Saturday, doing an aerial survey to know the massive crossing in that area.

“Along with Chief Chris T. Clem of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, I flew over the US-Mexico border. We discuss common sense actions we can take, in partnership with Mexico, to prevent human trafficking, protect migrants and maintain our shared border, “Salazar wrote on his Twitter account.

Along w / Chief @USBPChiefYUM Clem of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, I flew over the US-Mexico border. We discussed common sense actions we can take, in partnership with #Mexico, to prevent human smuggling, protect migrants, and keep our shared border safe. pic.twitter.com/tKtR47tqnu— Ambassador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) December 19, 2021

