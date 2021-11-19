

The Border Patrol continues to seek to counter human smuggling cases at the borders.

SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol in San Diego praised this Friday the collaboration of the Government of Mexico to detain 711 migrants from Brazil, Venezuela and Portugal between October 23 and November 9.

In an unusual tone, San Diego Patrol Chief Aaron Heitke stated that Mexico’s support continues to play a vital role in the fight against smugglers who exploit people for monetary gain.

“We thank you for your support and we will continue our joint effort to bring these criminals to justice. “, he stated.

Supervisory agent Tekae Michael told . that the arrests could be carried out thanks to the fact that the Border Patrol in San Diego has a Foreign Operations team that works jointly with the Government of Mexico.

He said that this unit coordinates regularly with the federal government of Mexico, with the National Institute of Migration (INM), to face joint challenges.

Michael explained that the officer pool for foreign operations has permanently assigned agents.

In a statement, the Border Patrol reported several “unusually large” groups of migrants of nationalities that until a few months ago it was unusual to find on the California border with Mexico.

Unusual increase in migrants in recent weeks

“During the last weeks, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a growing number of migrant groups of unusual size ranging from approximately 50 to 90 ”people of Portuguese, Venezuelan and Brazilian nationalities.

This is the count of recent arrests of large groups.

On November 4, the Patrol detained 75 people from Brazil, Venezuela and Portugal that they found locked in a truck. The driver and a companion who were the traffickers, both of Mexican nationality, were arrested.

Between October 28 and November 9, border agents found five other groups, of 43, 49, 73, 84 and 93 people, mostly from Brazil and Venezuela.

On October 27, the Patrol detained a group of 67 men, women and children from Brazil and Venezuela.. On October 26, he found two other groups, one with 86 Brazilians and the other with 69 Brazilians, detained in the same place.

On October 23, 72 men, women and children from Brazil and Venezuela were detained in San Ysidro while trying to cross the border through a sewer.

